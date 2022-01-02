Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch 52nd IFFI Goa tonight on Zee Cinema & Zee TV in collab with Zee Live

Hosted by Karan Johar along with Manish Paul the grand celebration will see our industry ke sitaare light up the stage with their tributes to cinema.
Keep an eye out for the 52nd IFFI Goa where leading Bollywood stars pay an ode to 75 years of India's Independence and cinematic excellence
Published on Jan 02, 2022 10:27 AM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

Film fraternity will come together to pay an ode, a Cine Salaam, to the 75 glorious year of India’s Independence and its cinematic excellence through the lens of cinema on India 75 – 52nd IFFI Goa with its theme ‘India 75’- a celebration through the lens of cinema, art and rich culture of the nation. And bringing this celebration to your TV screens will be the entertainment giants Zee Cinema and Zee TV in collaboration with Zee Live. The celebration will simulcast on both the channels giving viewers a night filled with heart-warming moments.

Karan Johar and Manish Paul

Entertainment will be at its peak as the superstar Salman Khan pays tribute to the spirit of India through specially choreographed performance. The powerhouse Ranveer Singh will be taking viewers on a trip down memory lane as he performs to commemorate the iconic eras of Indian Cinema. Celebrating the significance of women in the growth trajectory of the nation and their achievements will be the glamorous Shraddha Kapoor.

Salman Khan

The power-couple of cinema, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will pay homage to the versatile Marathi cinema, while Rashi Khanna and Ritabhari Chakraborty represent South Indian and Bengali cinema through their extraordinary performances. Charming Mouni Roy will showcase unity in our diverse culture through her mesmerizing performance. And adding melodious touch to the evening will be the very talented Sukhwinder Singh and B Praak by their soulful medley.

Mouni Roy

Going beyond the expected box of reality, Indian Cinema has captured and nurtured our culture and significant moments in a way it can be celebrated in coming centuries. Co-powered by Vaseline, Amazon Prime, Parle Hide & Seek, special partner Nirma Shudh Namak & Sensodyne, associate sponsors- Bangur Power Cement, Everest Masala & Skoda, ‘India 75’ celebration will be a night to remember. Watch the extravagant performances by the industry stunners only on Zee Cinema and Zee TV tonight at 8 pm.

