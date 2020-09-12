Watch Tiki Taka and the curious case of football on ZEE5 this weekend. Light, refreshing and funny!

brand-stories

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 12:12 IST

Cast: Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Emona Enabulu, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Saswata Chatterjee

Director: Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Producers: Roadshow films, Shri Ratan Nirman, Ten Films

Rating: 4 (out of 5)

This latest light and refreshing film from the ZEE5 stable is sure to tickle your funny bones! After big blockbusters like Yaara, Chintu ka Birthday and Mee Raqsam, the OTT platform’s latest offering, a sports-based comedy, Tiki-Taka, is a comedy based on mistaken identities, practical jokes and elaborate disguises.

The storyline revolves around a Senegalese character Khelechhi (Emona Enabulu), who steps foot in Kolkata to deliver a consignment of drugs stuffed into a football. “Khaali jeb, aur dimaag mein bahut saara tension leke aaya khelechhi.” This is how he is introduced to us when the movie begins.

As the film progresses, we get to know that the African national has left an ailing mother back home and is in dire need of money to save her life. The consignment is meant for dreaded drug lord PK, whose goons pick up another man in place of Khelechhi, leaving him high and dry at the Kolkata airport.

Emona Enabulu in Tiki -Taka

What follows is a riot of hilarious episodes, as Khelechhi tries to escape from a platoon of cops and runs into his comrade in arms, taxi driver Raju (played by Parambrata Chattopadhyay) and his signature yellow cab. Raju bhaiya hatches a plan to bring Khelechhi out of the mess and help him collect enough money to pay for his mother’s treatment back home in Senegal.

Joining them in this hilarious adventure is TV journalist Bonnie (Ritabhari Chakraborty), who needs that one big scoop to save her job and prevent her father from marrying her off to a homeopathic doctor. She falls for Raju’s story and gets embroiled in this comic saga of mis-identities.

Named after a Spanish style of play in football characterised by short passing and movement, Tiki-Taka is a comedy of errors, where a major part of the humour comes from mistaken identity, in addition to puns and word play. The sweet love story brewing between Bonnie and Khelechhi offers a whiff of freshness. The dialogues are simple yet impactful and the soulful songs add to the vibrancy of the film.

All the the three lead characters - taxi driver-turned-rescue mastermind; the amateur footballer and the pretty journalist- have the perfect energy required for a fun film. Even the side characters, including a brilliant Saswata, add to the immense joy of watching this comedy.

But the movie belongs entirely to Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who has impeccable timing and a natural flair for comedy.

The movie belongs entirely to Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who has impeccable timing and a natural flair for comedy.

“The film revolves around my character Raju’s adventure with a Senegalese football player named Khelechhi. This film is a situational light-hearted comedy filled with errors and humour that make it a perfect weekend watch with family or friends. In the times that we are currently living in, I feel that now, more than ever, the world could use a laugh,” said Chattopadhyay recently about the film.

The laughs are non-stop and the film is light and funny, making it a perfect watch for the weekend. This one will definitely strike a chord with football fanatics!

Tiki-Taka premiered on ZEE5 on September 11 in Hindi and Bengali.