Water Woman donates 11 lakh seeds to the forest department on Narmada Janmotsav

India, January 30, 2023: On the occasion of the Maa Narmada Janmotsav, Water Woman Shipra, along with various environmental organizations, pledged to convert 11 lakh seeds to establish an ideal Panchatatva Vatika under the guidance of Panchatatva seekers, officials of the Forest Department, and the Green Army Dewas. The preparations were done so that the seeds could be preserved, converted in a systematic way, and grown in the rainy season. Out of this, 1 lakh seeds have already been provided.

As part of this initiative, on Narmada Jayanti, Shipra pledged to provide one lakh seeds to the Forest Department under the guidance of Forest Conservator PN Mishra in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. These seeds will be nurtured for six months before being planted on the banks of the Maa Narmada, Maa Shipra and Shankargarh hills. Panchtatva Foundation also provided fertilizer, soil, and assistance to the Forest Department and will continue to provide seeds, as arrangements will be made for their germination.

"Due to modernization and water exploitation, natural crises are arising, and rivers are dying." "The greenery on the mountains on the banks of rivers is also diminishing, as they are the heart of rivers and trees are their heartbeat," says Shipra Pathak. She further adds, "It is crucial to preserve the forests and mountains as they play a vital role in the monsoon activity and rainfall."

A few years ago, the hills of Shankargarh had been destroyed by ruthless excavation, but in recent years, greenery has started returning there. In this sequence, by making proper arrangements of fertilizers, polythene, soil, and water through the five elements, now by celebrating the beautiful Mother Narmada festival of greenery with 1 lakh seeds, obeisances were paid at the feet of Maa Narmada.

Water Woman Shipra, a spiritual sage, has dedicated her life to enhancing the state of the environment in the globe. She walked the 3600 km circumference of the Narmada River on foot and has since done the same for the Saryu, Kshipra, and Kailas Man Sarovar. The resolution of Water Woman to plant one crore trees has attracted 4 lakh members so far.

The great initiative taken by The Panchatatva Foundation to celebrate Maa Narmada's birthday is being praised everywhere. Together with local communities, citizen organizations, individuals, and volunteers, the team actively works to safeguard the environment, particularly for the benefit of future generations. They work hard to maintain the water clean and protect it from infection. Additionally, they focus on constantly planting new trees across the country.

