Water Woman Shipra leads plantation drive with 300 villagers on bank of Narmada

India, 6th September 2022:Water Woman Shipra Pathak’s inspiring efforts electrified entire village of 300 tribal residents resulting in planting 300 plants in record time of half an hour at Kalgi Tola, situated on the banks of Narmada River. With the assistance of an entire village in the Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh, Water Woman Shipra Pathalk planted 300 plants in one hour.

The tagline,‘हरव्यक्तिहरसालएकपौधा’ which means every villager plants his or her own plant is a great example of making this nation a better place. The aim behind this is to work and connect with people and communities to organize various campaigns with the shared goal of planting one million or more trees annually across the nation. To make the campaign possible, Water Woman Shipra received assistance from locals like Keshaw in readying the villagers, Ashok Dwivedi (retd. DSP) in arranging the plants, and Dubey Ji (retd. Chief Scientist) in suggesting the plant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Water Woman Shipra received assistance from locals like Keshaw in readying the villagers, Ashok Dwivedi (retd. DSP) in arranging the plants, and Dubey Ji (retd. Chief Scientist) in suggesting the plant.

Keeping an eye on the situation, Shipra Pathak, on the occasion of International Water Day pledged to plant 1 crore saplings on the river banks all around India. Shipra Pathak commented on the vow, saying, “Water is one of the most essential elements of nature and a necessity for mankind, animals and even industries. With severe droughts happening across the globe and a limited supply of fresh water, it is a collective responsibility to preserve the precious resource. Even though 70% of the Earth is made up of water yet clean and safe water is becoming a scarcity. Therefore, conserving our water supply can be beneficial and will make it available for future generations as well.”

The spiritual sage, also known as Mokshadaayini Maa Shipra, has devoted her life to improving the state of the world's water supply. She is dedicated to upholding fundamental human rights, encouraging religious tolerance, fighting for the benefit of the global community, and resurrecting old Indian knowledge. Unrestricted discourse about life, mysticism, and spirituality from a genuinely unique sage.

Pancha Tatva Foundation by Water Woman Shipra Pathak is an organization that seeks to improve conditions for Mother Earth. The team actively contributes to the protection of the Earth alongside local communities, citizen groups, people, and volunteers, primarily for the benefit of the next generation. The Pancha Tatva Foundation's mission is for future generations to live in safety and health. In order to give its time, energy, and resources to a better future for Earth, the team is working now for a better tomorrow.

The most important resources for maintaining life, water, plants, and air are the focus of the Pancha Tatva Foundation. They make every effort to keep the water clean and safeguard it against contamination. Additionally, they concentrate on regularly planting fresh trees across the nation.

Water scarcity is now an international problem, as has been observed during the previous few decades. Experts and scientists from all over the world are estimating the dates when specific regions won't have access to water. It is more important than ever to take action and work together to conserve the world's water supplies.

Pancha Tatva Foundation is spending its entire lives to bring about this change in India and throughout the world. The group's ambassador is Shipra Pathak, also referred to as the Water Woman because of her unselfish dedication to the cause, she is regarded as the Global Water Ambassador.

To know more, visit: https://Pancha Tatvafoundation.in/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.