WattaMonster: Samsung Galaxy M21 ticks all the right boxes

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:34 IST

The pandemic requires us to keep our phones running all the time – for meetings, catching up, streaming TV shows, attending online events, indulging in selfies, music and gaming, and, yes, as a back-up for the nasty power cuts. If you are a millennial, then you know what exactly we are talking about.

Samsung has heard your prayers. The Galaxy M21 offers an unmatched 6000mAh battery that can keep your phone running for close to two days on casual use. This capability is almost unheard of in the price range it comes for, which is Rs 13,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 15,999 (6GB/128GB). No wonder #WattaMonster is not only our reaction, but also the theme of the series.

However, there are a lot of other user-first features that make this phone a monster on a budget. Its triple cameras will make your photos shine. Its processor won’t hang up on you.

We can go on like this, but we want to take you through the top features in details and show how a millennial smartphone doesn’t get better than the Samsung Galaxy M21.

This battery is a beast

If you can’t live without your smartphone, you’d be delighted to read what Samsung Galaxy M21’s 6000mAh battery can do for you. You can talk for 48 hours, surf the Internet for 22 hours, watch videos for up to 29 hours and listen to music or audio content for a whopping 131 hours. Samsung offers the biggest battery cell in this price market, and as incredible its battery back-up is its charging speed. Its 15W charging can refuel your handset three times faster than the norm.

This display is immersive

Samsung Galaxy M21’s display experience is unmatched in the sub-15k price segment. It packs sAMOLED FHD resolution of 2340 x 1080, Infinity U Display, peak brightness of 420 nits, and a whopping contrast ratio of 100000:1 to make browsing and watching content a premium experience. And if your battery starts plummeting, the smart display dims the screen brightness to let your phone last longer. The goodness of the display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

This processor is unstoppable

If there’s anything more frustrating than your phone dying on you, it’s when it hangs or freezes at a critical moment. With Samsung Galaxy M21’s Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, you can put that problem behind you and get ready to experience a lightning-fast network speed and effortless multi-tasking. There’s more. The processor comes with an AI-powered game booster, so bring on those heavy-duty games and forget the glitches that mar stability and frame rates. This mode also consumes less power.

This UI is a super easy

The M21 runs on Samsung’s in-house One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10, which means that you are in for a lag-free software experience. It’s intuitive, packing in features like Dolby Atmos sound, Always-on display mode, Gesture-based navigation, Digital Well-being, etc, as well as free of annoying bloatware and ads. The theme engine comes with a bouquet of wallpapers and themes, and even gift vouchers.

This camera clicks all the right boxes

Yes, the coronavirus has come in the way of our travel photos, food shots, and party videos but hey! There are selfies, DIYs, pets, and occasional road trips to be clicked. We have video lessons to record and conferences to attend. So don’t skimp on your phone’s camera quality. Push the boundaries of your photos with Samsung Galaxy M21’s 48MP main rear camera. Get crisp, vibrant, and immersive shots, no matter what the lighting condition is, even at night. The phone comes with an impressive 20MP face camera and several in-built filters and modes. So let there be more clear selfies and video calls! Its 5MP depth sensor enhances the subject by focussing on it and blurring out the background. Its 8MP lens captures a123-degree view, which is almost as wide as we can see. It’s a delight for landscape mobile photographers. And for those who like videos over photos, note that the phone offers Ultra HD 4K videos at 30fps, 1080p videos at fps and 720p slo-mo videos in 240fps.

This is a one-stop source of entertainment

We just told you that watching content on Samsung Galaxy M21 is highly sensorial. Let’s now tell you that it’s Widevine L1 certified, which means you can binge-watch shows, movies, and events from a range of OTT platforms - Netflix to Amazon Prime Video.

This phone is secure

Samsung deeply cares about data security, and by embedding security features aka Face Unlock and Fingerprint Scanner in the M21 handset, it stands by that commitment. Therefore, you can save your passwords, banking information, and office files without fear.

Summing up, at price tags of Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 and coming in two classic colours of black and blue, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is a complete package that millennials can’t ignore. And since the good folks at Samsung don’t want you to step out during the lockdown, they have partnered with Amazon to deliver the smartphone to your doorstep. Place your order right now!