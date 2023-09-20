WattPower Launches Cutting-Edge Smart Solar PV Factory in Chennai

New Delhi, 03 June 2023: The future's looking brighter than ever as WattPower, a prominent Solar Photovoltaic solutions provider with its roots in Germany, announces the grand opening of its cutting-edge production facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. This exciting milestone is a response to India's surging demand for sustainable energy solutions. Spanning a vast 3.5-acre expanse, with 40% dedicated to lush greenery, this facility is more than just a production hub; it's a symbol of optimism for a greener tomorrow!

Backed by an impressive $172 million investment in the first year and an initial annual production capacity of 10 GW, WattPower is poised to elevate the Indian solar PV industry onto the global stage. With a steadfast commitment to fostering a sustainable future, the facility will not only contribute to advancing green initiatives but will also create 180 direct and indirect job opportunities, bolstering India's job market.

WattPower's vision is to lead the Indian market in catalysing a clean energy transition and fueling a greener tomorrow!

Mr Divya Prakash Choraria, the Managing Director of WattPower, enthusiastically stated, “We are thrilled to introduce cutting-edge renewable energy solutions to India. Our Chennai facility signifies a pivotal moment in our journey towards a sustainable future.”

WattPower's Chennai facility stands as a testament to its unwavering dedication to making renewable energy accessible and affordable. Their cutting-edge technology promises to revolutionise the Indian renewable energy landscape, empowering a brighter and more sustainable world!

WattPower is a trailblazer in the field of solar innovation and renewable technology. Specialising in advanced string inverters for solar power systems, the company's revolutionary technology ensures the efficient harnessing of every ray of sunlight, seamlessly integrating renewable power into the grid.

WattPower has led the solar technology revolution in India for nearly a decade and maintains a presence in 17 countries across Central & Western Europe and South Asia. They have cumulatively delivered over 17 gigawatts of clean, green, carbon-neutral energy across various regions.

Visit our website at https://wattpower.in/ to learn more!

