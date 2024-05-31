WaveONE: Redefining Noida's Skyline

In the bustling heart of Sector 18, Noida, WaveONE’s 40-story building stands as a testament to modern architecture and global business sophistication. Elevating the city’s skyline, WaveONE combines striking design and world-class amenities to create a premier destination for businesses worldwide.

About WaveONE

WaveONE is a 40-story iconic structure encompassing over 2 million square feet of built-up area, strategically located in the core of Noida's commercial hub, Sector 18. Designed by the internationally acclaimed architect Brennan Beer Gorman from New York, WaveONE promises to offer an unparalleled experience. This state-of-the-art building not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of Noida but also sets a new benchmark in commercial real estate. With well-structured commercial spaces, WaveONE provides categories for lease or sale, upgrading the quality of all kinds of businesses, including spaces for offices and retail.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Hallmark of WaveONE

WaveONE is waved through the hallmark of standard and premier specifications. With a separate high-ceiling luxurious entrance lobby and waiting area, exclusive elevator access, and a dedicated parking floor, it redefines the preconceived notion of commercial spaces. For Platinum offices, WaveONE offers a private terrace on each floor and provides privileges of free membership to all club amenities, including health, swimming, and tennis clubs.

In addition to Platinum offices, WaveONE caters to a variety of business needs with its Gold and Silver categories. Gold offices provide exclusive elevator access, a luxurious entrance lobby, and club memberships. Silver offices offer efficient use of space, a range of sizes to suit diverse requirements, and functional layouts.

WaveONE also offers premium retail spaces, featuring a prime plot of approximately 14,500 sq. m., a 4-side open design, and 5.9 m height for retail on the ground floor, along with a 20 m long sidewalk. WaveONE allocates high street retail shops, integrated entertainment, food, and shopping, along with a shoppers’ promenade.

Pledge of WaveONE

WaveONE Group’s vision extends beyond individual projects to a broader impact on urban landscapes. With WaveONE and forthcoming developments, their dedication lies in setting new standards in commercial real estate, enhancing the business environment, and contributing to the dynamic growth of Noida.

WaveONE stands as a beacon of progress and an epitome of architectural brilliance in Noida, offering businesses a space where they can thrive amidst luxury and convenience. With the vision of a developed tomorrow, WaveONE guarantees the shaping of the future of urban development.

A Message from Asees Singh Chadha, Jt. Managing Director and Promoter of WaveONE Group-

"Since 2003, Waveone Group has been a pioneer in transforming Noida’s skyline. With WaveONE, we continue to reimagine urban development by introducing a multi-use commercial structure that blends functionality with luxury. Our commitment to quality and innovation is unwavering. Expect nothing short of excellence as we roll out high-quality, finished buildings that cater to the evolving needs of our clients."

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio