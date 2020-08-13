Ways to improve sperm longevity & sperm quality

brand-stories

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:20 IST

Dear Couples,

Hope this finds you hale and hearty! You can gain fertility knowledge at home while you spend #TimeTogether with your spouse as well as know more about ‘Sperm longevity & ways to improve sperm quality.’

Starting a family is a life goal for many men looking to take the next step with the love of their life and can be a source of great joy and excitement. But when the word infertility rears its worrisome head, most people first think about female infertility. However, many men struggle with infertility too, whether due to low sperm count, weak sperm motility, or any number of other associated factors.

Despite a deep desire to become a father, it’s a dream that can remain just out of reach to so many deserving men. When it comes to discussing fertility issues with others, men often feel uncomfortable and may find it hard to cope. Finding out that you are infertile can be a devastating experience. A man might feel less male and as if they have failed. Some men believe that their masculinity is wrapped up in their ability to give their partner a child, and so feeling that they have lost that ability can produce strong negative emotions.

Therefore, for a guy to truly be a “Super Dad” he needs to make sure he has super sperm. Whether an improvement in your sperm count and quality comes about via male fertility supplements, related vitamins, lifestyle choices, or other factors, the aim remains the same — bringing your own bundle of joy into the world. With all of this in mind, it becomes very important to understand fertility and where to get male fertility advice.

So here are a few ways that Dads who are planning to start a family can keep their sperm strong:

Maintain a healthy weight

Some research suggests that increasing body mass index (BMI) is linked with decreasing sperm count and sperm movement.

Eat a healthy diet

Choose plenty of fruits and vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants — and might help improve sperm health.

Prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Sexually transmitted infections — such as chlamydia and gonorrhoea — can cause infertility in men. To protect yourself, limit your number of sexual partners and use a condom each time you have sex — or stay in a mutually monogamous relationship with a partner who isn’t infected.

Manage stress

Stress can decrease sexual function and interfere with the hormones needed to produce sperm.

Get moving

Moderate physical activity can increase levels of powerful antioxidant enzymes, which can help protect sperm.

Talk to a doctor

You can consult a fertility specialist to guide you on what you can do to increase your chances of making healthy sperm. If you and your partner are having trouble conceiving, a fertility specialist can help you determine why. I can also recommend different therapies to help you conceive.

Following most of these recommendations will lead to improved health even if you’re not trying to start a family. So if attempting to conceive is what motivates you to improve your health, that’s great. Just remember, being a Dad takes lots of energy, so you might as well make these new habits a permanent part of your life.

If you need more information or advise, connect with an IVF expert.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Kavitha Gautham

Dr. Kavitha is the Medical Director, Bloom Fertility & Healthcare, Chennai

You can also read more about IVF, fertility and related issues by visiting our site or clicking www.parentsoffertility.com

DISCLAIMER: This document / communication is intended for general reference only. The information provided is based on the writer’ independent opinions and / or data collected from scientific publications, which do not necessarily reflect the views, ideas and policies of Merck and Merck makes no representations of any kind about the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. It may refer to pharmaceutical products, diagnostic techniques, therapeutics or indications not yet registered or approved in a given country and it should be noted that, over time, currency and completeness of the data may change. For updated information, please contact the Company. This document / communication should not be used to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition without the professional advice of a Registered Medical Practitioner, and does not replace medical advice or a thorough medical examination. Registered Medical Practitioners should use their independent professional judgement in checking the symptoms, diagnosing & suggesting the appropriate line of treatment for patients. Merck is not in any way influencing, propagating or inducing anyone to buy or use Merck products. The information provided by or about the doctors and medical professionals and the special programs / procedures conducted by them shall in no way be construed as advertisement and is only provided for public awareness, well-being and in public interest. The decision to engage a doctor from the clinic should not be based on the information provided in this document / communication and you should personally satisfy yourself before engaging the clinic / doctor and taking their services. Merck accepts no liability for any loss, damage or compensation claims in connection with any act or omission by anyone based on information contained in or derived through use of this document / communication. Duplication of or copying any data / content requires prior permission of the copyright holder.