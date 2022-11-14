We are all asking ourselves, ‘is the pandemic over?’

Those in the tourism industry will say ‘yes’ to persuade clients back onto their tours and into their hotels. Well, it is safer to travel than it was a year ago, even though other factors are coming into play. Factors that Nepal’s tourism sector must take into account.

According to the Senior Vice-President of the Hotel Association Nepal, Mr Binayak Shah, the average hotel occupancy is only 25%. According to the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), 473,563 tourists visited Nepal in the first 10 months of 2022; that 25% does seem rather low. This could be because there was an increase in mid-range and luxury hotels being built in recent years. Even while the pandemic was at its peak, new hotels were being built: a combination of plans already in place and the belief that the pandemic would be short-lived. There has also been a flurry of new restaurants and cafes opened over the past two years. It can be assumed that with the struggles the pandemic brought, many leaseholders had to close down their establishments. These empty properties were quickly snatched up by those more financially stable.

This could mean that while hotels and restaurants, on the whole, look quite empty, there are still a good number of tourists coming into the country.

Tourist Figures in 2022

473,563 tourists visited Nepal in the first 10 months of 2022, compared to 230,085 who visited in 2020 and 150,962 who visited in 2021.

This is a good sign for the tourist industry, even though we are told there was a 62% drop in tourists arriving by air compared to October 2019. Visitors from SAARC countries, neighboring countries, and Europe (including the UK) are on the rise. Visitors from China are still missing from the figures as Chinese struggles with its ‘no COVID’ policy.

Probably the most lucrative tourists are those who come for climbing – in particular for climbing Mount Everest. The Department of Tourism states 560 climbers, which includes Sherpa guides and climbers, successfully climbed Mount Everest in 2022. Foreign climbers amounted to 425 from 59 countries.

With each foreign climber bringing in USD11,000 in royalty fees for the Government of Nepal, not to mention wages for the local staff who support their own communities and families, the income from climbing this mountain alone is substantial.

The Cost of Mountaineering

Aside from the obvious and calculated money spent on fees, permits, staff, food, and equipment, the unforeseen cost of climbing the world’s highest mountain can be horrendous. Injury and death are not unknown to the mountaineering fraternity. This year one foreign climber and two Nepalis lost their lives on Everest. You can find out more about deaths on Everest here There is less information about the injury: which ranges from stomach problems to frostbite, which can result in missing fingers, toes, or even limbs.

The situation of Trekking in Nepal

It has to be said that most visitors do not come to Nepal for mountaineering. The majority is like their vacation a little less adventurous. While some visitors come for spiritual reasons or to visit some of the National Parks for animal sightings, most come for trekking. With treks ranging from a few days to several weeks, there is, to coin an old phrase, something for everyone. Many of the most popular treks can be tied up with a relaxing visit to Pokhara, a lovely town on the side of a lake. Here you can do day hikes or head out for longer treks. Whether you want to trek over high, snow-covered passes or watch the sunrise over the mountains in a more relaxed setting, Nepal does seem to be the ideal holiday retreat. There are several options for those who want to see Mount Everest but cannot climb it. There are treks to Everest Base Camp, which provides luxurious or more basic accommodation. And there are even helicopter rides that will take you to Everest for breakfast and then back to Kathmandu in time for lunch.

Is Tourism Getting Back into Shape?

There seem to be many challenges facing tourism, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine and resulting shortages worldwide. Governments are struggling to meet the monetary demands of their citizens. And yet what better escape than getting away from everything for a few days or weeks and trying out something uniquely special that can be found in Nepal?

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.