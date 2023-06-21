As markets shudder at Jerome Powel’s hawkish pause, analysts decided to ask ChatGPT what Ethereum (ETH) and Tradecurve (TCRV) prices would be at the end of 2023. The artificial chatbot’s response may shock investors, given it was overwhelmingly bullish on both projects.

More broadly, ChatGPT stated that DeFi would shine in the next five to ten years, citing mounting evidence, including the recent attack from the SEC, that the era of centralized providers has already begun to close.

Tradecurve (TCRV) DeFi/CEX Hybrid Model Tradecurve, according to ChatGPT, will be one of the largest net beneficiaries of the current regulatory turmoil. Given its hybrid infrastructure model powering a CEX-like trading experience within DeFi. Tradecurve’s institutional level liquidity powers slippage-free low latency trades, similar to those users make on a CEX order-book model. But crucially, Tradecurve remains non-custodial in nature, meaning investors are always in control of their funds. Tradecurve even provides anonymity, and with only an email and crypto to begin leveraging the platform, ChatGPT stated this would attract a vast base of users who prioritize their privacy.

Tradecurve wants to onboard 100,000 users within the first three months of launch, and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot stated this might be an underestimation. Citing the influx of liquidity into DeFi and crumbling faith surrounding centralized exchanges concluding that Tradecurve has the potential to onboard even more users. Interestingly the AI bot consistently highlighted Tradecurve’s integrated AI trading algorithms when forecasting an incoming surge of 5,000% before the presale ended. ChatGPT then gave a further prediction citing a potential 100X when $TCRV launches on centralized exchanges. The primary validation for this prediction came from Tradecurve’s divergence from the current status quo in DeFi. Crypto-trading pairs remain the bread and butter of decentralized trading platforms. Tradecurve’s introduction of access to stock, forex, commodities, and crypto markets from a single platform will be the protocol’s most potent long-term tailwind, according to ChatGPT.

Ethereum (ETH) ChatGPT Price Prediction

Ethereum (ETH) price has stumbled recently, declining nearly 7.5% since Jerome Powell’s address. ChatGPT does not share this negative sentiment, forecasting that Ethereum (ETH) will trade between $3,120.48 and $3,230.58 by the end of 2023. The Chatbot’s reasoning was relatively sophisticated, pointing to several large movements with slow burning effects. First, ChatGPT cited that the release of Ethereum (ETH) staking withdrawal was a significant derisking event, increasing institutional interest in Ethereum (ETH) staking.

ChatGPT further stated that the movement towards Ethereum (ETH) staking naturally consolidates the circulating supply of Ethereum (ETH) into the hands of investors aligned with the long-term value proposition of Ethereum (ETH). The final reason for this nearly 2X price prediction was supply shock and a lack of Ethereum (ETH) on centralized exchanges. ChatGPT displayed on-chain data that shows Ethereum (ETH) deposits on centralized exchanges have hit four-year lows.

Learn more about Tradecurve and the TCRV token below:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.