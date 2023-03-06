Weaddo Generates 10x ROI for Its Clients with Its Data-driven CXM Programme

In today’s competitive marketplace, businesses need to focus on customer experience and satisfaction more than anything else if they want to acquire more customers and retain them. Modern customers look for brands that offer personalised and seamless customer experience. As a result, companies are creating exceptional experiences at every touchpoint of their customers’ journey by understanding their customers' needs, preferences, and behaviours. Weaddo, a one-of-its-kind MarTech company, has delivered 10x ROI to its clients with its data-driven and scalable CXM programme.

As a result of quick technology development, organisations may now implement and enhance their CXM strategies to boost customer connection. Weaddo, led by founders Sanchit and Protik, specialises in creating tailored CXM strategies by leveraging the latest technology and best-in-class CXM practices.

The organisation places a strong emphasis on speedy and individualised customer interactions that improve client loyalty and pleasure.



Weaddo’s team of experienced and expert professionals understand your business's requirements and goals and aims to generate concrete and measurable returns on their CX investment. Its team conducts extensive research and in-depth analysis to gain insights into the customers’ behaviours and preferences. This helps in the identification of the improvement and growth opportunities in the existing CXM framework. Moreover, Weaddo collaborates closely with the client throughout this process to keep them informed at every stage of strategy building. The business has repeatedly shown a track record of producing observable benefits that help businesses boost their revenue.

Weaddo’s work does not end at just developing the most suitable CXM strategy for your businesses. The company also takes extra care in implementing the strategy so that the clients can realise their goals. Its agile and data-driven approach makes the implementation process smoother and more effortless. The business continuously seeks to enhance its approach by utilising cutting-edge tools and insightful client input. In addition, Weaddo measures the impact of the CXM programme in terms of its impact on the business results. The metrics used in this process are customer satisfaction, retention, revenue, and profitability.

Studies have found that a 5% increase in customer retention can result in a 25% increase in profit. A retained customer leads to a reduction in the costs of acquiring a new customer. Moreover, a satisfied customer means more orders and positive word-of-mouth references. So, it is a no-brainer that businesses are taking proactive steps to improve their CXM strategies. In this scenario, Weaddo has proven its expertise in the CXM programme by generating 10x ROI for brands.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.