We-Astro launches new app to provide online astrology & horoscope consultation

India’s one of the leading online astrology and horoscope consultation website We-Astro recently launched their application for android users. The application has over 50,000 downloads as of now with a user rating of 4.5 stars. The application was launched by We-Astro, keeping in mind the need for a robust platform for people who seek to consult with credible and authentic astrologers for their problems. The application, which is free to download for users allows them to seek astrological guidance and consultations through live calls or chat sessions for which the users need to pay a small amount.

After helping numerous people by providing online astrologically-based solutions to their problems, We-Astro launched their application, making things easy, convenient, and user-friendly. The newly launched application is simple and easy to understand and use for people. It allows users to login in via their mobile number following which the person is asked to enter the OTP sent on their registered number. Once done with registration, users can avail a plethora of astrological and horoscope services on the user-friendly application. We-Astro also allows users to chat, call, and video call some of the renowned astrologers from India that are providing their services on the We-Astro application. To provide an overall positive and hassle-free experience to the users, the astrology consulting portal has also provided the feature of a Top-up Wallet in their application.

Talking about the newly-launched application and the need for doing so, Jitendra Yadav, the Co-founder of We-Astro says, “Our aim behind launching this new application is to make Astrological guidance accessible and convenient so that more and more people can benefit from the experts. After in-depth research and study, we came to realise that just like everything, people are also expecting to take astrological guidance via application as they find it easy and convenient. This was a major reason why, despite our website doing good, we launched our application for our users.”

Through this application, We-Astro is trying to make astrological consultation accessible to common people. Earlier, before the launch of the application, We-Astro had made a name for themselves through their website in which they allowed users to get all kinds of astrological and horoscope-related information be it creating a Janampatri, Tarot Card Reading Online, Kundli creation, horoscope prediction, and much more. The newly-launched application further allows users to seek guidance from authentic astrologers in a plethora of fields like Career and Job, Martial Life, Finance and Business, and many more. The We-Astro application also provides maximum security and privacy to users and the identity of the users is kept confidential. The users can download the application from Google Play.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.