Weaving Traditions, Crafting Elegance: Tulsi's Artistic Journey

An aesthetic confluence of traditional textiles and modern designs best defines the clothing label – Tulsi. For over 30 years, the brand has given some of the most trendsetting, quality garments under the visionary patronage of Neeru Kumar, a National Institute of Design alumni from the class of 1980. The range of clothing captures the essence of once-revered handwoven textiles and crafts like Kantha, Shiboris, Khadi, Jamdani and Ikat, which had lost their lustre to the dazzling onset of fast fashion over the years.

With the changing trends, the brand’s focus shifted to bringing together modern colour palettes and traditional and modern techniques, a rich union that has brought forth the finest range of garments that are as easy and comfortable to wear as they're classic and stylish. From chic and elegant women's wear to an exquisite range of accessories, home decor and kids wear, the brand has carved a niche for itself in the Indian as well as international fashion & lifestyle arena.

In its signature style, the brand continues to work on handcrafted fabrics deeply rooted in Indian culture, a passion shared between Neeru Kumar and her daughter-in-law Sakshi Kumar, the woman now responsible for taking further Neeru’s legacy by making Tulsi more relevant and appealing to modern sartorial sensibilities of contemporary Indian women.

An NID graduate herself, Sakshi’s vision of minimalistic, intricate embroideries on voguish silhouettes resulted in exemplary work of art, putting together gorgeously crafted Chogas, dresses, Kurta sets, Dupattas and shirts that speak as much about style as they do about the quality and comfort of the fabric. It is this unique expression of comfort-meets-style that makes the brand wearable and popular for women of all ages. In addition, the label also offers a distinct range of accessories from scarves, stoles and shawls to bags, potlis and jewelry- your one-stop shop for everything fashion.

The brand today has both offline and online presence with flagship stores at the premium luxury DLF Emporio Mall and a charming outlet at ‘Santushti’ in Delhi along with a store at Mumbai’s fashion hub, Kala Ghoda. The brand also has collaboration with Chennai’s oldest multi-design house ‘Amethyst’. The scintillating range of brand’s products can be found online at www.tulsionline.in and www.shopcanvas.in

Since sky is the limit for all artists, Sakshi Kumar’s affinity for textiles led her to launch effortless-chic clothing label – ‘Canvas’ in 2018, a natural progression to the legacy of Tulsi that is a crossover between high street and luxury fashion. The slow and steady popularity of the brand has made it synonymous with simplicity and sophistication, leading to it being named CANVAS: from the House of Tulsi. From ergonomic design and cuts to use of natural materials, the brand featuring classic clothing items like shirts, dresses, kurtas, and jackets brings forth a modern twist to contemporary art and design, all the while keeping in mind its commitment to sustainable production.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!