Wedding Diaries, a Jaipur-based wedding photography company launches new office

India, 13th February, 2023: Wedding Diaries, a well-known Jaipur-based wedding photography company, has recently opened a new office in order to strengthen the company's efforts to preserve special memories for couples. The new office, which will further connect the ever-growing clientele of Wedding Diaries, is a testament to the brand’s success.

Incepted in 2017, Wedding Diaries has witnessed impressive year-on-year growth in the range of 40 to 50 percent. It is the astute eye for detail and the knack for phenomenal timing of the team of expert photographers, to which the company owes its steady revenue growth. Aided by premium equipment, the photography team—the driving force of the brand—hones its extensive experience in capturing the beautiful and dynamic movements that define a wedding. Currently, the company has a staff strength of 10.

About the new office, Shubham & Lavish, Directors of the company, said, "We have an unshakeable goal to provide the best wedding photographs, and all our efforts are directed towards that aim." The new office will be an enhancement towards that goal as we will have a dedicated space to edit, meet clients, and try out new things. "We began our initiative to fill the gap in the market for high-quality wedding photographers and have come this far in the journey, striving to bridge that gap."

Echoing similar thoughts, Shubham & Lavish, Directors of the company, said, "This new office will help us serve our clients better." With this space, we will be able to further intensify our brainstorming on improving our efforts in offering first-rate photography services towards the lasting memories of our clients on their special day."

For the coming financial years, Wedding Diaries has set its eyes on expanding its operations from Jaipur to pan-India and beyond; the company plans to acquire international clients. The expansion plan will help the company achieve its goal of preserving beautiful bridal memories for the clients.

To know more about the company, please visit:

https://weddingdiariesbyomp.com

