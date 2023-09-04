Wedding Diaries by Hilton – A show studded with stars & celebrations at DoubleTree by Hilton Agra

DoubleTree by Hilton in Agra recently hosted the inaugural "Wedding Diaries by Hilton show” marking a significant milestone for Hilton India. This star-studded event illuminated the city of Agra with the presence of renowned celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Mallika Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Diana Penty, and over 30 supermodels who graced the runway for some of India's top designers.

The show, meticulously curated by the DoubleTree by Hilton Agra team, featured exclusive creations from four esteemed designers. This event is hailed as one of the grandest wedding shows in recent memory, and it was a historic moment for Agra, the city of love and home to the iconic Taj Mahal, to host an event of such magnitude.

Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora and Diana Penty for Wedding Diaries by Hilton

In addition to the glamorous celebrity presence, the show received the artistic touch of leading designers like Paulmi & Harsh, Gopi Vaid, Varun Bahl, and Aslam Khan, who also served as the show's curator alongside DoubleTree by Hilton Agra. The show was curated by One Infinite.

Shyam Kumar, the General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Agra, played a pivotal role in driving and curating the event. His leadership and innovative thinking have not only benefited the hotel but have also had a positive impact on the Agra community. Speaking about the event's resounding success, Shyam Kumar shared, “DoubleTree by Hilton Agra has consistently hosted engaging events and campaigns. I am proud to say that we have made history with the immense success of Wedding Diaries by Hilton. Agra had the privilege of witnessing luminaries like Shilpa Shetty, Mallika Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many others grace the runway, along with four top fashion designers and 30 supermodels from the industry.”

Sobhita Dhulipala with the Team at Hilton

The evening's star attractions, Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora, showcased their elegance on the runway in comfortable yet stylish footwear by Oroh Shoes and adorned with exquisite jewellery from AP Jewellers. Oroh Shoes, a newly launched elite footwear range, blends style and comfort to create a perfect union, catering to shoe enthusiasts. AP Jewellers, with a rich heritage as one of the oldest and largest jewellery businesses, offers an extraordinary collection, ranging from dazzling diamonds to traditional Polki, captivating Jadau to fusion marvels, all designed to captivate the heart.

The show also hosted a two day wedding exhibition, a dazzling showcase of premier wedding-related brands. It garnered tremendous success, drawing the huge presence of enthusiastic guests.

Shyam Kumar welcoming the crowd with Rakshandha Khan

The event's second day featured a wedding conclave, organized in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Wedding Association, which welcomed prominent figures from the industry. Distinguished attendees included Mukesh K. Meshram, Principal Secretary & Director General Tourism, Uttar Pradesh along with many renowned names from the wedding fraternity of Agra, Jaipur, Kanpur, Mathura etc.

"Wedding Diaries by Hilton" was also supported by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, further enriching the experience .These remarkable events, set against the romantic backdrop of Agra, aspire to position the city as an exceptional destination for grand destination weddings. Agra aims to become the preferred choice for large-scale weddings & events alike.

