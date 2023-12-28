Welcome to the Jungle: 5 Unique Wildlife Sightings at the Treehouse Resort Jaipur

Jaipur - a city of palaces and kings. Regal, strong and stunning to behold. Beyond this royal city lies the wild, where kings of the jungle roam. Golden leopards, royal blue peacocks, stately Nilgai antelopes, the Imperial Eagle… Each of these fierce, magnificent creatures stands tall in the jungle ecosystem, sealing Jaipur (and Rajasthan’s) reputation as the land of royalty.

Currently, there are a host of wildlife sanctuaries in and around Jaipur - Jhalana and Amagarh leopard reserves, the Sariska National Park, Nahargarh Wildlife Sanctuary and more. A day’s trip will take you to the famous Ranthambore National Park, where regal Bengal tigers roam the land. Each of these parks and reserves rank amongst the top places to visit in Jaipur.

When at Treehouse Resort Jaipur, you can take a safari in the jungle and spot incredible wildlife and rare birds. This safari gives you the silence, serenity and privacy to view these magnificent creatures and wildlife in peace. The land is only open to guests from the resort, and it is rich with wildlife, plants and birds.

Let us introduce you to 5 unique wildlife sightings at the Treehouse Resort, Jaipur safari.

Into the wild with Treehouse Resort Jaipur

Treehouse Resort, Jaipur is located in the Syari Valley, and offers beautiful views of the Aravalli hills. This lush, green land spread over 300 acres protects animals, birds, trees and plants in its protective embrace. Treehouse Resort wildlife safari takes place in this region, in a private plot of land. The entrance to the safari is a short drive from the resort. You’ll pass farms, rippling fields and rustic roads where peacocks wander with arrogant ease. Along with the driver, you will be accompanied by a naturalist who is also a wildlife photographer. Listen in as he weaves stories of the forest and shares tips and tricks to take beautiful pictures of the wild.

On your safari, you stand a chance of sighting some of these incredible animals and birds.

Leopards: These graceful and powerful big cats are characterised by their thick light gold fur, which is covered in dotted dark spots. These spots are called rosettes because their shape resembles a rose. Leopards are fast, flexible and great climbers, which makes it imperative that you look for them in the trees and on the ground. These solitary and shy predators spend most of their time alone. Each leopard marks out their own territory by leaving scratch marks, urine and faeces to denote their own personal kingdoms. Males and females may occasionally cross territories to mate. Leopards are largely nocturnal and are more active at night, when they venture out for food. This is why we have scheduled safaris in the evening, where you can see leopards clustered around the water holes in the forest.

Nilgai: This animal - royal and tall in stature - is the largest Asian antelope. You will find many Nilgai roaming in the forest during your safari. The name Nilgai (which translates to Blue Cow) refers to the distinctive blue grey coat of adult bulls. The Nilgai has a long neck that is edged with a short and stiff mane, a narrow bony head, a wide barrel chest and strong legs. The head of the nilgai is topped with two small horns. Nilgai are only moderately social, you won’t see herds of more than 10 grazing in one area.

Imperial Eagle: This king of the skies is a large bird of prey, measuring between 70 to 85 centimetres in length. The female is usually larger than the male. Their wingspans spread over 180 to 210 centimetres. The eagle’s body, which is dark brown, is tinted on the crown, nape, sides of the neck and head with a pale cream or buff tone. This endangered bird’s numbers are quickly dwindling due to a loss of habitat and an excess of hunting. Spotting it is a very rare treat that the wilderness offers.

Peacock: Name a bird with a more magnificent plumage than the proud peacock of India. Even its mate - the peahen - can’t compete with its splendour. The national bird of India is a sight for sore eyes. The Indian blue peacock boasts of a bright royal blue body and a shimmering waterfall of feathers that grow from its back that trail behind it. While it is rare to see a peacock fly, it does happen occasionally - usually when they feel threatened. Did you know that peahens are often extremely choosy about who they mate with? Peacocks must put on an elaborate display, shaking their iridescent feathers while making their distinctive mating call. Peacocks can be found strolling around the resort and there is a high likelihood of seeing them even before you reach the forest!

Indian porcupines: This trundling, prickly rodent is one of the world's largest porcupines. Unlike the ‘new porcupines’, the Indian porcupine prefers to dwell and burrow deep into the ground, aided by the strength of its front feet. Porcupines are naturally nocturnal and spend most of their day in their dens. Occasionally, you may see them basking out in the sun. When irritated the porcupine will raise their sharp quills threateningly and vibrate the hollow spines in their tails creating a distinct rattling sound. If this doesn’t work, they attack. They are best observed from a distance - perfect for a safari!

A safari is easily one of the most fascinating things to do in Jaipur. These animals, in addition to the amazing displays of birds, flora and fauna in forests and parks are amongst the most famous things in Jaipur. Book your room at Treehouse Resort, pack your cap, sunblock and sunglasses… you’re going on a safari!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.