WellxPay receives PSO License from Bangladesh Central Bank

WellxPay, the online payment gateway and the sister concern of WellxPay Tech Innovation Ltd. has received a Payment System Operator (PSO) license from the central bank.

It has been awarded the PSO license by Bangladesh Bank under the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement Systems Regulation 2014 (BPSSR-2014).

According to Wellxpay, which has been operating in the market since 2015, the license will allow the tech company to take further steps in establishing an effective cashless society.

A wing of wellxpay is offering Payment Gateway Solution for SME to large enterprises, with both local and international payment accepting services using various payment methods.

Its range of services includes payment gateway, QR Payment, Invoice via App, Payment Links, Social Commerce.

WellxPay was established in 2015.

Payment Gateway, Cloud Hosting Service, SMS Aggregator and POS System.

Currently, Aamarpay has more than 1000+ registered clients that use its services.

