Western Union & EbixCash Diwali Campaign: Embracing Open-Heartedness

India, 10th November 2023: Inspired by the spirit of Diwali, Western Union, in collaboration with EbixCash, recently launched their heartwarming Diwali campaign, 'Khule Dil Wali Diwali'. Produced with a vision to help consumers rekindle old bonds, the brand film eloquently juxtaposes the community-focused festivities of the past with the present's more individualistic approach, underscoring the essence of Diwali: Coming Together. With over 2.3 million views, the campaign has gained momentum on social media and broadcasting channels. The campaign stars renowned actor Rajendra Gupta and the film sways the audience into deep emotions, prompting viewers to see the unseen, the value of community and togetherness during the Diwali season.

Dedicated to embracing the spirit of togetherness with open hearts, the campaign depicts Western Union & EbixCash's profound pivot towards a consumer-centric approach. With a vision to spread positivity during festivities, Western Union and EbixCash are moving beyond facilitating financial transactions; they are actively nurturing emotional bonds, reuniting families and friends, and enabling the exchange of love and warmth amongst the community. The video aptly portrays the harsh truths of succumbing to social detachment rather than embracing the pure joy of unconditional giving, nurturing a profound sense of community.

The 'Khule Dil Wali Diwali' campaign serves as a poignant mirror reflecting the contemporary challenges of our society, where individuals have grown apart, losing the meaningful connections that once bound communities together. In an age marked by digital detachment and social isolation, this campaign courageously addresses the prevailing issues, highlighting the emotional distance that has crept into our lives. It is a powerful testament to breaking barriers and rekindling the essence of togetherness. By emphasizing love, kindness, and generosity, the campaign becomes a beacon of hope, illuminating the path back to genuine connections.

Marketing team, EbixCash - Diwali represents a time of love and togetherness, and through our collaborative initiative, 'Khule Dil Wali Diwali,' we aspire to create unforgettable moments for our customers while giving back to society. We profoundly believe in the transformative power of human connections, and this campaign is a testament to our dedication to fostering genuine, heartfelt experiences. 'Khule Dil Wali Diwali' captures the very essence of the festival, conveying a heartwarming message that resonates across diverse backgrounds. By sharing tales of love, kindness, and generosity, it serves as a reminder that the true essence of Diwali lies in the joy we bring to others. This collaboration is our way of enriching lives and spreading happiness, encapsulating the spirit of giving during this festive season.

Experience the heartwarming campaign by Western Union in partnership with

EbixCash, conceptualized by the agency Boch & Fernsh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEV8QqmYwH8&t=208s

