WestStyleClub Hosts Cooksmiths in Association With IHCL SeleQtions

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

WestStyleClub - the exclusive subscription program from one of India’s leading fashion brands, Westside hosted ‘Cooksmiths’ a unique culinary contest exclusive for kids in association with IHCL SeleQtions Hotels in Mumbai on 16th and 17th April at The President, Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event had kids from WestStyleClub members from the catchment showcasing their cooking skills under the guidance of top chefs. Additionally, Westside featured their latest summer holiday collection with pop-up shops at the event from brands like Y&F, Utsa, Studiowest, LOV, WES & HOME. Two more chapters of the event are planned at The Connaught, Delhi on 23rd & 24th April & Blue Diamond, Pune on the 14th & 15th May.

Commenting on this exclusive association, Mr Umashan Naidoo – Head Customer & Beauty, Trent Ltd. said “We’re super thrilled to be collaborating with the IHCL SeleQtions hotels. It is the perfect event for us to build community with WestStyleClub. The Cooksmiths x WSC event is a fabulous platform with a great brand match. It will inspire budding chefs & help mums or dads understand nutrition better. These concepts of teaching resonate perfectly with the brand. We are also excited to use the space to pop up our very exciting Holiday Shop & tell customers more about WestStyleClub.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cook-off aims to uplift culinary aspirations of the young kids while focusing on the importance of team building and leadership skills while the parent members enjoy shopping from Westside pop-up shops. Guests will also have a chance to visit the Holiday Shop by Westside and witness the exclusive collection on display for kids and adults alike.

Taljinder Singh, Senior Vice President SeleQtions & Mumbai, said, “In line with our commitment of creating unique experiences, Cooksmiths is an endeavour to engage young minds and fuel creativity. I’m excited as Cooksmiths offers them a unique platform to discover not just food but also harness imagination and creativity. We are looking forward to kick-off this one-of-a-kind experience from the foremost dining destination – President, Mumbai – IHCL SeleQtions.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.