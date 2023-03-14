WeVysya to host its Annual Convention, ‘Manam 2023’ at Visakhapatnam

India, March 14, 2023: WeVysya, a global community of Arya Vysya entrepreneurs, is slated to host its Annual Convention, "Manam 2023," at Gadiraju Palace in Visakhapatnam on the 8th and 9th of April 2023. The two-day event will see participation from over 1,000 WeVysya members and over 4,000 visitors are expected to visit the WE Expo.

The theme of this year's convention is "Empowering Vysya Entrepreneurs," and the focus will be on helping members accelerate their business growth and help achieve their aspirational goals. The prestigious convention will feature keynote speeches from industry experts, panel discussions on emerging trends, and workshops on business strategies and also provide networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and professionals coming from diverse backgrounds.

Mr. T G Venkatesh, Chairman of TGV Group and a former Member of Parliament will be the Chief Guest at Manam 2023. Mr. Venkatesh, also known as the "Rayalaseema Tiger," is a highly respected industrialist and a leader who has contributed significantly to the development of the Vysya business community across India.

Mr. Raj N, Founder and Executive Chairman of Zaggle is the Keynote Speaker and will be sharing his experiences and his insights which will be invaluable for our members, who are looking to scale their businesses," said Dr. Suvarna, State President of WeVysya Andhra Pradesh.

Well-known Strategy Consultants like Mr. Naveen Lakkur and Mr. Chandrasekhar will be participating in the Business Sessions. Many other eminent professionals and successful business people will be addressing the audience too. Alongside the Convention, a huge Expo will showcase the products and services of WeVysya members from across the Country. Entertainment programs showcasing the rich heritage of Andhra Pradesh, and an Award ceremony to recognize outstanding contributions by members are also major events at the Convention.

"We are excited to host Manam 2023 in Vizag, which is known for its vibrant business community and scenic beauty. This event is an opportunity for our members to connect, learn from each other, and explore new opportunities for growth," said Mr. Srinivasa Rao, Global President-Elect of WeVysya.

Mr. Anil Guptha, the Founder of WeVysya, Global President Mr. Anil Padakanti and Past Global President Ms. Bhavana, and Global Vice President Mr. Shankar Mogudampalli are working round the clock to make Manam 2023 a massive success. WeVysya Leaders Amarnath, Venkatesh, Harish Ravva, Nani, Naveen, Dinesh, Durga Prasad, Mahi, Ram Murthy, Harsha, Vamsi, Dr. Sampath, Kranthi, Venu, Prabhu are working towards to make the event successful.

WeVysya members and delegates are encouraged to register early and take advantage of the many tangible and intangible benefits the event has to offer. Manam 2023 is being sponsored by Kalamandir, Tenali Double Horse, Desertino, TGV Group, Sandy Jewels, and many more brands.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.