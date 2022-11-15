Wharton Executive Education Launches the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Program

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has launched the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Program for senior technology professionals aiming to advance their careers and orchestrate technological change in their organizations. The program is being launched in collaboration with Emeritus, the global leader in executive learning. According to Accenture’s Technology Vision 2021 report, 77 percent of executives state that technology architecture is becoming critical to the overall success of their organization. The role of the CTO has only become more vital and now goes beyond that of a technology expert, requiring multifaceted knowledge of the diverse functions in their organizations. The Wharton Executive Education Chief Technology Officer Program is specifically designed to bridge this gap. This unique program will help participants determine the most efficient ways to scale their organization’s technology infrastructure. They will learn contemporary concepts such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and AI to understand how these developments can drive growth and examine how they can align with their organization’s business strategies. Participants will explore real-world case studies and discover optimal methods for executing an effective technology vision that gives their companies a competitive edge. The program provides flexibility to participants in choosing electives relevant to their career ambitions as well as their organization’s business objectives. “The rise of enterprise technology and its importance in organizational success cannot be overstated. The modern CTO is expected not just to have technical knowledge but to also be a strategic partner involved in driving innovation, managing high-performing teams, and even providing guidance to the executive leadership team. We at Wharton Executive Education are delighted to offer this comprehensive program to help technology leaders sharpen their leadership and management skills and to create impactful outcomes in their organizations,” says Jagmohan Raju, professor of marketing and vice dean of the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School. The Wharton faculty for the program includes Lori Rosenkopf, PhD, academic director for the CTO Program, professor of management, and vice dean of entrepreneurship; Gad Allon, PhD, professor of operations, information and decisions; Harbir Singh, PhD, professor of management and co-director of the Mack Institute for Innovation Management; and other renowned faculty. In addition, the program will feature thought leaders and industry experts sharing unique perspectives about technology breakthroughs. Wharton faculty have designed the program curriculum keeping in mind the current skill set required from CTOs and the changing industry trends. “This new robust curriculum from Wharton Executive Education, designed specifically for global technology leaders, will empower them to learn from one of the world’s leading institutions and equip them with the tools they need to drive organizational growth through technology,” says Lori Rosenkopf. The CTO Program comprises three core modules spanning 18 weeks, three online electives taught over six weeks each, and a two-day on-campus networking and graduation event. Additionally, participants will engage in interactive fireside chats and guest lectures from global industry experts, enabling them to apply the concepts to their organizations immediately. Through immersive online learning sessions — live online lectures, assessments, and discussions — participants will gain insights needed to drive technological change in an uncertain business climate. “As a technology professional, investing in your development will help you lead technology strategy and identify industry trends to position your company for success. We at Emeritus are excited to collaborate with Wharton Executive Education in helping senior technology professionals accelerate their impact,” says Lisa Rohrer, head of university partnerships at Emeritus. The CTO Program is priced at US$20,000, which includes teaching fees, all academic material, and access to online coursework. The program starts on December 14, 2022, and is now open for enrolment through Emeritus. For more information about the program, visit here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About EmeritusEmeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Wharton Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in. About the Wharton SchoolFounded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 13,000 participants in executive education programs annually; and a powerful alumni network of 104,000 graduates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.