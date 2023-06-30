What Are the Benefits You Get with IndusInd EazyDiner Credit Card?

In the world of credit cards, finding one that suits your spending habits and lifestyle is essential. If you are a food aficionado and enjoy trying new culinary experiences, IndusInd Bank EazyDiner credit card could be an ideal choice for you. This special credit card gives you access to various culinary treats and a long list of rewards. From exclusive dining privileges to great discounts, an IndusInd EazyDiner credit card makes your culinary adventures even more enjoyable.

Keep reading to explore the bouquet of benefits that come with the IndusInd EazyDiner credit card.

Benefits of IndusInd EazyDiner Credit Card

Welcome Benefits

Get 2000 EazyPoints as a welcome bonus, one-year EazyDiner Prime membership worth Rs. 2950 and up to 50% off at more than 2000+ premium restaurants & bars

Use 3X EazyPoints for free luxury hotel stays & meals

Use the Complementary Postcard Hotel stay voucher worth Rs. 5,000 to treat yourself to an intimate and luxurious vacation at beautiful destinations across India and abroad

Dining Benefits

Receive an additional 25% off of up to Rs. 1000 when you pay on the EazyDiner App via PayEazy for a meal. This offer is available for takeaway as well

Receive a complimentary premium alcoholic beverage at more than 200 exclusive restaurants. Go to the EazyDiner App to view the select restaurants where this offer is valid

Lounge Benefits

Get two complimentary domestic visits each quarter at airport lounges in India, where you can enjoy a gourmet meal, free Wi-Fi, comfortable seats, and widescreen TVs

Entertainment Benefits

Receive two free movie tickets every month on BookMyShow worth Rs. 200 each

Additional Benefits

Enjoy a 1% fuel surcharge waiver across all fuel stations in India.

The Total Protect programme protects you from fraudulent transactions in case of card loss/theft. It covers you up to the credit limit on your card and is available on add-on cards as well

How Can You Maximise IndusInd EazyDiner Credit Card Benefits?

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to maximise the benefits and discounts when you dine in with your IndusInd EazyDiner credit card:

Step 1: Visit the EazyDiner website or open their app.

Step 2: Choose a deal at the restaurant of your choice and book your table.

Step 3: Enjoy your time at the restaurant.

Step 4: To pay the bill, open the EazyDiner App and select the PayEazy option.

What Makes IndusInd EazyDiner Credit Card the Ideal Choice?

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, IndusInd EazyDiner credit card allows you to earn reward points on every purchase. For every Rs. 100 spent on dining, entertainment, and shopping, you will receive 10 reward points. For all other spends, except fuel, you will receive 4 reward points. You can redeem the reward points to pay restaurant bills, enjoy FREE hotel stays and meals and attend exclusive restaurant events across the country. The card also offers a contactless feature, which enables you to make fast and secure purchases at merchant locations that accept contactless payments.

Wait no more! Unlock a world of dining delights with the IndusInd Bank EazyDiner credit card and take your dining experiences to the next level. Apply today!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.