What Bangkok Has in Store for You in September

When it comes to the perfect international getaway destinations, Bangkok is often top of the list. But why not take it up a notch and explore this vibrant city in September? Not quite as bustling as peak season yet not too quiet, September offers a balanced experience of Thailand's bustling capital.

Let this article be your go-to guide for understanding what makes Bangkok in September an ideal international escape.

Weather: The Transition Phase

September falls during Bangkok’s rainy season, but it's also the tail-end, marking a transitional phase into cooler months. The weather of Bangkok in September is a blend of mild showers and sunshine. While sudden rain can be expected, it usually doesn't last long, leaving the rest of the day for your adventures.

During this month, average daytime temperatures hover around 29-32°C, making it quite moderate compared to the more stifling months. The evenings are cooler, dropping to a more comfortable 25-27°C, which is excellent for night-time explorations. The moderate temperatures combined with fewer tourists make September the best time to visit Bangkok and explore the city more comfortably, both during the day and into the night.

Must-Visit Attractions and Activities

Floating Markets

Visiting the floating markets, like Damnoen Saduak or Amphawa, is a must. The weather of Bangkok in September makes the experience much more enjoyable, and the markets are less crowded, offering a more authentic experience.

Nightlife and Rooftop Bars

September nights in Bangkok are like no other. The skyline is not only photogenic but also hosts a plethora of rooftop bars. This is the best season to visit Bangkok as it offers the perfect evenings for overlooking the city and enjoying the nightlife.

Temples and Palaces

Explore the cultural landmarks like the Grand Palace, Wat Pho, and Wat Arun in relative peace, devoid of the overwhelming tourist crowds common in peak months.

Zoo and Theme Park

If you're looking to add an element of adventure and excitement to your trip, then Bangkok Safari World should definitely be on your itinerary. Conveniently located just an hour's drive from the city centre, Safari World is a unique blend of a zoo and a theme park, providing an enriching experience for both kids and adults.

The park is divided into two main sections: Safari Park and Marine Park. In the Safari Park, you can drive through an open landscape and come face to face with animals like zebras, giraffes, and lions, all roaming freely in a natural habitat. It's like experiencing a mini-African safari right in the heart of Thailand.

Marine Park, on the other hand, offers a more traditional zoo experience but with an aquatic twist. Shows featuring dolphins, seals, and even orangutans are scheduled throughout the day. There are also bird shows and a Jungle Cruise River ride, which makes it a full-day affair.

Special Events in September

Vegetarian Festival

If you happen to be in Bangkok during late September, you may catch the Vegetarian Festival, known as ‘Tesagan Gin Je.’ This is a nine-day event offering an array of delicious vegetarian food, exciting parades, and spiritual rituals.

What truly stands out is the food. Streets are lined with stalls offering a wide array of vegetarian and vegan dishes that don't skimp on flavour. Think meat-free versions of Thai classics like green curry, pad Thai, and Som Tam.

Mid-Autumn Festival

This Chinese festival is also celebrated in Bangkok, especially in the Chinatown area. Mooncakes, lanterns, and dragon dances fill the streets, adding a different cultural layer to your visit. It’s an excellent opportunity to capture some fantastic photographs or simply soak in the ambiance of a centuries-old tradition in a modern-day setting.

Where to Stay in Bangkok?

In the heart of Bangkok's buzzing commercial district, you'll find the gem that is Club Mahindra Mac Boutique Bangkok Resort —an idyllic haven for family getaways. One of the best resorts in Bangkok, journey to this captivating abode for a taste of authentic Thailand, amplified by all the comforts you desire. It's not just a place stay; it's an experience to savour.

The international resort strikes a perfect balance between atmosphere and facilities, setting the stage for a memorable vacation for families. With rooms that blend elegance and comfort, and a dining experience that offers a smorgasbord of Asian culinary delights, you're in for an exceptional stay. So go ahead, immerse yourself in unparalleled Thai hospitality, all while being at the epicentre of the city's bustling action!

In conclusion, September in Bangkok offers a delightful mix of cultural experiences, gastronomic adventures, and urban thrills. The weather is a pleasant balance of rain and shine, perfect for exploring the city in all its glory. So, if you're in search of an international escape that ticks all the boxes, look no further than Bangkok in September. Get ready to be charmed by the irresistible blend of old and new in this ever-enticing Thai metropolis.

