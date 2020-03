What happens if you are diagnosed with colorectal cancer?

brand-stories

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:05 IST

Can colorectal cancer be prevented? What are the symptoms? What happens if you are diagnosed with the disease?

Dr.Chandragouda Dodagoudar, Director & HOD (Medical Oncology), Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, tells us all. Watch.

Know more about colorectal cancer here.