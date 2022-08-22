What is credit score? Know 5 easy steps to check it online

Your credit score is a vital part of your financial profile and should regularly assess, even if you are not planning to get new credit. Your credit score is assigned to your credit profile and it indicates whether you are a low-risk or a high-risk applicant. Based on your credit behaviour, this 3-digit score can make it easier or more challenging for you to borrow from top lenders.

Generally, a good credit score is beneficial as lenders are more inclined to offer you budget-friendly terms on loans and credit. Moreover, having a high credit score has its perks, which often include instant approval, pre-approved offers and more. To know more about the importance of your credit score and the steps to check your credit score online, read on.

Significance of a good credit score

Your CIBIL score is possibly the first thing most lenders assess when they are considering your credit application. This is because your credit score is based on your history with credit and your past dealings. So, your score is a direct indicator of your creditworthiness, and it helps credit issuers estimate the risk involved. For instance, with a CIBIL score of around 500, lenders may be reluctant to offer you credit. This is because it is considered a poor score. On the other hand, if you have a CIBIL score of 750 or higher, lenders are more likely to approve your application and offer credit with better terms.

The importance of a good score lies in the benefits that come along with it. For one, a high score allows you to enjoy negotiating power. With a strong profile, you are in a better position to demand lower interest rates on your loan and get these terms. Secondly, you also qualify for instant approval and may even get larger sanctions with ease. This is handy when you need funds urgently and want to borrow efficiently. A high credit score enables you to get the funds you need without having to compromise on your needs.

Steps to check credit score

To check your credit score via the CIBIL website, follow these steps.

Go to the CIBIL website and find the ‘Get Your CIBIL Score’ button and click the link.

Enter the details required to create your account.

Verify the account details in the next step.

Check your CIBIL score and go to the dashboard.

Download your credit report from the ‘Accounts’ and ‘Enquiries’ sections.

Do these steps to get your free CIBIL score check online from the website. Note that you can do this check for free only once a year. For unrestricted access, you will have to subscribe for a plan on the CIBIL website. In any case, you should review your credit report as well, and download it in .PDF format or have it sent to your email.

If you do not wish to subscribe on the CIBIL website, you can check your credit score for free on other third-party websites. For instance, Bajaj Finserv is one of the major NBFCs in India that offers quick ways tocheck your credit scorefor free. You can visit the website and get to know your credit score in a few seconds with your PAN number. The service also includes a customised Credit Health Report to offer deeper insights into your credit health. This process can also help you keep track of your CIBIL score regularly and assess your credit report to maintain your creditworthiness.

It is important to know that having a good credit score and maintaining it happen only with consistent and diligent effort. The best way to make informed decisions is to check your credit score frequently. With a timely credit score check, you can also protect yourself from identity theft and quickly resolve any discrepancies that can dip your score.

With major platforms offering financial services online, you have access to multiple avenues through which you can check your credit score for free. Among the many lenders offering free credit score checking services, Bajaj Finserv makes it convenient for you to monitor your credit score. Using this service not just keeps you updated about your credit score but also gives you better insights into your creditworthiness. So, check your CIBIL score today and make smart decisions to maintain your credit health.

