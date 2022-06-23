What is Influencer Marketing – Basics & Benefits

Influencer marketing as a concept is something that engages audience as well as influences them at the same time! Thus, it has been quickly coming out of the under-appreciated shell. Moreover, it has become a leading strategy that will shape the industry, impacting both how creators perceive content creation as well as how brands seek to narrate their story and position themselves in the market through it, with the help of top influencer marketing platform. This has also prompted users to follow the influencer activity quite keenly, so much so that 70% people have been noted to follow up to 10 influencers, as per a researcher in the USA.

Let’s take a deep dive into the crux of influencer marketing and its effect on brands.

What is Influencer Marketing?

As it was becoming harder for brands to maintain genuine brand-consumer connection through celebrity endorsements, which was still popular & successful in a conventional way but couldn’t manage to showcase expertise. Thus, the spotlight shifted to individuals providing real value to an audience by sharing authentic content and trustworthy reviews on a product. Today we know them as influencers.

Thus, marketing by leveraging the brand value of these influencers, is called influencer marketing. Furthermore, the impressive thing about influencer marketing is that the audience of these content creators does not care about the audience size but rather just their expertise in a particular niche. Today the mid-tier or micro influencers, the ones with 50K to 500K followers, are the most loved by users. Again, this user behavior indicates that audience prefers authentic content and relatability with a figure, rather than their followers’ size.

If we view the ‘influencer – brand – influencer marketing’ spectrum much more comprehensively, influencer marketing not only helps win goals by indirectly building trust, but also helps in adjusting their approach to growing their social media presence, and influencer marketing platforms play a huge role in it.

Why Brands Should Leverage Influencer Marketing?

Influencer marketing can prove to be a gold mine for brands, if leveraged correctly. This is where influencer marketing platforms come into the frame. A top influencer marketing platform like Grynow Media ensures brands collaborate with relevant, verified influencers that contribute to their content strategy and fuel their brand awareness efforts.

Let’s discuss why and how brands should leverage the perks of influencers and what results they can drive by choosing to invest in this.

Content Creators Positively Influence Buyer Behavior

Influencer Marketing acts like a mediating factor by mediating brand admiration and loyalty by influencing online purchase intentions. Furthermore, majority of people online show proclivity towards purchasing products promoted by influencers in their content, the most popular content type being reviews. Thus, influencer generated content is held in high regards among the audience, as long as it is authentic.

Influencer Marketing Pushes Brands to Follow Due Technological Advancements

With the advent of new social platforms and technologies like Clubhouse and Metaverse, brands are left with little to no choice but to follow trends and technological advancements. As a result, audience is keener to corroborate with such brands and they have been noted to gain greater number of Sales Qualified Leads and high-quality customers from influencer marketing campaigns.

Influencer Marketing is Digging More Opportunities for Social Commerce

It is undeniable that the social commerce landscape is quickly shifting & evolving, and influencer marketing is the key to leverage it for good. Influencer marketing platforms like Grynow are helping social commerce brands move fast through this change by collaborating with the right influencers, allowing them to capture a larger share in the market sooner.

Influencer Marketing Platforms – Best Practices

The key factor in all successful influencer campaign is the ‘on-the-go optimization’ strategy. Brands and influencer marketing platforms monitor the progress & performance of a campaign collaboratively and closely to understand what is working and what is not.

Here are a few common influencer marketing best practices followed by top influencer agencies:

Tracking performance of every single content piece produced for the campaign and revamping what is not producing results. Monitoring activity on each platform involved in the campaign and leveraging the best performing platform for better results. Creating unique UTM links for each creator involved to understand individual contribution towards the success of campaign. Continue partnership with top performing influencers for future projects / campaigns.

Closing Thoughts

Influencer marketing platforms are definitely helping brands to double down on the ROI benefits on influencer campaigns. With less investment required, and bigger results possible, influencer marketing has definitely become a brand favorite! As they are already leveraging the best of the authority of content creators, the only thing left to do is witness how creative brands & creators can be.

Thanks for reading.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.