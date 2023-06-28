What is the Easiest Way to Get a Credit Card?

A credit card is a convenient and secure way to pay for your purchases, online or offline. It also offers you many benefits such as rewards, discounts, cashback, EMI options and more. But how do you get a credit card that suits your needs and lifestyle? And how do you get it quickly and easily?

Get Your IndusInd Bank Credit Card Online

One of the easiest ways to get a credit card is to apply for it online with IndusInd Bank. IndusInd Bank offers you a 100% paperless online application process with instant approval. You can apply for your Credit Card in 4 easy steps:

Step 1: Enter your mobile no. and PAN

Step 2: Verify your address

Step 3: Select your preferred Credit Card

Step 4: Complete your Video KYC

That’s it!

Pick from a wide variety of Credit Cards

IndusInd Bank offers you a wide range of credit cards to choose from, depending on your lifestyle and spending needs. Here are some of the popular credit cards from IndusInd Bank:

EazyDiner Credit Card

Get treated like a VIP always! A card that will grant you immediate reservations at the most premium restaurants, with perks and benefits that fit your lifestyle.

EazyDiner Prime membership for one year, worth ₹ 2950

2950 An additional instant 25% discount of up to ₹ 1,000 when you book and pay through the EazyDiner app

1,000 when you book and pay through the EazyDiner app Every diner receives a free premium alcoholic beverage at 200+ restaurants

Two free visits to the domestic airport lounges every quarter

Two free movie tickets worth ₹ 200 each, every month on bookmyshow.com

2. Nexxt Credit Card

This next-generation, cutting-edge card contains LED buttons that let you choose from a variety of payment methods.

Flexible methods of payment, including Credit, Reward Points, and EMI

Earn 1 reward point every time you spend ₹ 150

150 Fuel Surcharge Waiver

Two free movie tickets with bookmyshow.com

Complete travel insurance

3. Legend Credit Card

The Legend Visa Credit Card helps you earn extra reward points on your weekend purchases and bonus points on your annual purchases

Weekend reward points are doubled.

Earn 4000 bonus points when you spend ₹ 6 lakhs or more each year.

6 lakhs or more each year. Take advantage of the 1.8% discounted foreign currency markup.

Free movie ticket every month with bookmyshow.com

Waiver on fuel surcharge

4. Platinum Visa Credit Card

The IndusInd Bank Platinum Visa Credit Card offers a plethora of benefits in travel and entertainment, depending on your lifestyle.

Earn 1.5 reward points for spending ₹ 150

150 Discount vouchers from Amazon, Flipkart, Uber, Ola, Apollo Pharmacy, and others

Waiver* of 1% fuel surcharge

Comprehensive insurance benefits

5. Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card

Everyday transactions will be made quickly, easily, and securely with the Platinum Aura Edge Credit Card, at any retailer that accepts contactless payments.

Unique Contactless Feature

Earn up to 4X Reward Points

Fuel Surcharge Waiver

Flexibility to choose Reward Plans

6. Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card

To give you the taste of a grand life, we offer you the Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card, which is replete with luxuries, privileges, incentives, and other benefits.

Zero foreign exchange markup on any international purchases.

Free Business Class tickets upon reaching spending milestones.

Best-in-class Rewards Program.

Free access to the Club Vistara Gold membership program

Free cash advance/withdrawal services

Apply for a Credit Card Today

Whether you want to travel, dine, shop or entertain yourself, IndusInd Bank has a credit card for you. So, what are you waiting for? Apply for a credit card online with IndusInd Bank today and enjoy the convenience and benefits of a credit card. Apply Now

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.