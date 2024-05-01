What is the GST on no-cost EMI?

No-cost EMI has become a popular way to manage finances and spread the cost of purchases. While it seems like a straightforward way to pay for items in instalments, there can be some confusion surrounding the Goods and Services Tax, or GST on no-cost EMI. This blog post aims to clarify this concept and explain how GST applies in these transactions.

In a no-cost EMI scheme, the seller essentially offers a discount equal to the interest the bank would typically charge. This discount effectively brings down the total price you pay for the product. However, it's important to understand that GST on no-cost EMI is levied on the actual cost of the good, not the discounted amount.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Let’s delve deeper into the specifics of GST on no-cost EMI, including whether it applies to the processing fee or whether the processing fee itself is subject to GST. Additionally, we will also explore some scenarios to illustrate the concept and help you make informed decisions when opting for no-cost EMI options.

A breakdown of GST on no-cost EMI

The concept of no-cost EMI can be quite appealing. You get the desired product without the burden of immediate payment, seemingly at no extra cost. However, a hidden element sometimes overlooked is the Goods and Services Tax, GST on no-cost EMI. This blog post dissects the intricacies of GST in these transactions, empowering you to make informed financial choices.

Understanding the GST fundamentals?

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is a comprehensive indirect tax levied on the supply of goods and services in India. It subsumed various central and state levies, simplifying the tax system. The tax rate varies depending on the product category and is typically mentioned on the product price tag.

What is the core concept of GST and no-cost EMI?

In a no-cost EMI scheme, the seller essentially subsidises the interest charged by the bank. This discount effectively reduces the total price you pay for the product. However, it's crucial to remember that GST is levied on the actual cost of the good, not the discounted amount, due to the no-cost EMI option.

Here's an illustration:

Product Price: ₹ 10,000 (inclusive of GST) EMI Tenure: 12 months Interest Rate (for regular EMI): 15%

In a regular EMI scenario, you would pay an interest component on top of the product price. Here, the bank charges 15% interest, translating to ₹1,500 for the year. However, in a no-cost EMI, the seller offers a discount equivalent to this interest amount ( ₹1,500).

Now, the key point:

GST is applicable on ₹10,000 (actual product price), not the discounted price ( ₹8,500).

Therefore, you still pay GST on the entire product cost, even though the interest is waived.

Processing fee and GST

Some no-cost EMI transactions might involve a processing fee levied by the bank or the seller. It's important to understand that GST applies to this processing fee as well. This fee becomes part of the taxable amount, attracting GST at the prescribed rate.

Here's a breakdown for clarity:

Product Price: ₹ 10,000 (inclusive of GST) Processing Fee: ₹ 200 (exclusive of GST) GST Rate: 18%

The total taxable amount becomes ₹10,000 (product price) + ₹200 (processing fee) = ₹10,200.

GST on the processing fee: ₹200 x 18% = ₹36

Therefore, you will pay ₹36 as GST on the processing fee in addition to the GST on the product price.

However, you must always check the terms and conditions before opting for a no-cost EMI to understand any processing fees and their associated GST implications.

Practical examples to solidify understanding

Let's explore mobile phone purchase scenarios to understand GST on no-cost EMI further:

Mobile Phone Price: ₹ 20,000 (inclusive of 18% GST) Processing Fee: ₹ 500 (exclusive of GST) EMI Tenure: 6 months

In this case:

GST on Mobile Phone: ₹ 20,000 x 18% = ₹ 3,600 (already included in the price) GST on Processing Fee: ₹ 500 x 18% = ₹ 90

Here, you'll pay the full mobile phone price with the pre-included GST, along with the processing fee and its associated GST of ₹90.

How to make informed decisions with GST knowledge?

Understanding GST on no-cost EMI can empower you to make informed financial choices. Here are some key takeaways:

GST applies to the actual price of the product, not the discounted amount in no-cost EMI Processing fees, if applicable, are subject to GST as well When comparing no-cost EMI with upfront payment options, always factor in the total cost, including GST and processing fees Utilise online EMI calculators that consider GST to get an accurate estimate of your monthly

Advantages of no-cost EMI with GST

Spreading the cost: No-cost EMI allows you to manage your finances better by dividing the product cost into manageable monthly instalments Improved cash flow: This option frees up your immediate cash flow, allowing you to allocate funds for other needs Potential discounts: No-cost EMI can sometimes be coupled with additional discounts offered by sellers, further reducing the effective cost

Make smart financial decisions

Understanding GST on no-cost EMI empowers you to make informed financial decisions. Remember, the actual price of the product is the taxable base and processing fees (if applicable) attract GST as well. Consider all potential costs, including GST and processing fees, before opting for no-cost EMI.

Utilise online calculators that factor in GST to get accurate cost estimates. By weighing the advantages and disadvantages and considering your financial situation, you can leverage no-cost EMI to your benefit and make smart purchasing decisions.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.