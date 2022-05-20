What is VPN? How does it work?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. Tis is one of the best ways with the help of which you can create a private network on a public connection. VPN is considered as one of the safest ways to browse through sites. Now that you know What is a VPN , let us move ahead and understand the concept in a better manner.

Why do you need a VPN?

When you browse the web or conduct business on an unprotected Wi-Fi network, you risk exposing your personal information and browsing patterns. That is why everyone worried about their online security and privacy should invest in a virtual private network, often known as a VPN.

Consider how many times you've been on the move, checking your bank account while standing in line at the doctor's office or reading emails while waiting in line at the coffee shop. Any data transferred during your online session may be subject to eavesdropping by strangers using the same network unless you were enrolled into a private Wi-Fi network that required a password.

How can VPN help in protection of your privacy?

VPNs function by establishing a data tunnel between your local network and an exit node located hundreds of miles away, allowing you to seem to be in another place. This benefit provides you internet freedom while on the road, allowing you to access your favourite apps and websites.

What does a VPN hide from the audience?

A VPN can hide a lot of things from the audience so that your privacy does not get hindered. Let us have a look at the features of the network:

Your internet history

It's no secret that you use the internet for a variety of purposes. Almost everything you do on the internet may be tracked by your internet service provider and web browser. Many of the websites you visit can maintain a history of your visits. Your search history can be tracked by web browsers and linked to your IP address.

The location of streaming

You may have to pay for streaming services in order to watch professional sports. The streaming service may not be available if you go outside of the nation. There are valid reasons for this, including contractual requirements and international legislation. Using a VPN, however, you can choose an IP address from your own country. That would almost certainly grant you access to any event broadcast on your streaming service. It's also possible that you'll be able to circumvent data or speed restrictions.

Your IP address and geographical location

Anyone who gets their hands on your IP address may see what you've been searching for on the internet and where you were when you did it. Consider your IP address to be the return address of a letter. It connects to your device and then hides your geographical location.

Conclusion

Identity theft happens when criminals take your personal information and use it to perform crimes in your name, such as taking over or creating new accounts, submitting tax returns in your name, or renting or purchasing property in your name. By encrypting your data, a VPN can help protect you from identity theft. It provides a secure tunnel for the data you send and receive, keeping it out of the hands of cybercriminals.

If you leave your smartphone's Wi-Fi on all the time, it might be susceptible without you ever realising it. Everyday activities such as online buying, banking, and surfing might make you exposed to cybercrime by exposing your information.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.