What makes OPPO Reno10 5G the most iconic smartphone in its segment

In the lineup of the coveted Reno10 Series, OPPO recently announced the price of the Reno10 5G. This is the last device in the series and is priced at INR 32,999.

Christened the real ‘Portrait Expert,’ the smartphone comes with an Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System and a professional-grade telephoto camera with a leading resolution to give you portrait shots that will leave everyone spellbound. There are a host of other features that add spark to the device and make it quite desirable for the GenZ.

We got the chance to use the OPPO Reno10 5G for a few days and were amazed at the well-rounded specifications that are on offer in the price segment. Read on to know more about the amazing features of the latest offering from one of India’s most loved smartphone brands, OPPO.

Powerful DLSR-level Portraits

The Reno10 5G brings the power of portrait photography with a high-performance telephoto lens to a smartphone in this price segment which is a complete disruptor. The camera system of this incredible phone consists of a 64MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, a 112-degree Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, and a 32MP Ultra-Clear Selfie Camera.

The 32 MP Telephoto Portrait Camera brings advantages like a Sony IMX709 flagship sensor which is exclusively customized for the smartphone. Owing to its large photosensitive area, 1/2.74″ light-sensing surface area, and f/2.0 aperture the sensor caught more light and hence gave us better clarity even in low-light portraits.

Furthermore, the portraits that we clicked displayed more prominent characters and less face distortion making the photos look more natural and realistic owing to the 2X telephoto camera with a golden focal length close to 50 mm which helps it perfectly mimic the visual effect of the human eye. It allowed us to shoot portraits like a professional as it offered this professional portrait focal length.

The telephoto lens also compressed the people and the background and making the characters appear more prominent and clearer, which is more in line with the composition styles of the professional portraits we shot.

Another unique feature of this smartphone is the Portrait Expert Engine which uses smart insights from professional portrait photographers across the globe to tune the technology to cultural preferences— so that our portraits are delivered just as we like them! The processes are spread across five optimization processes, covering faces, skin, and backgrounds.

In our experience of using the camera system, the videos are as good as the portraits, as it allowed video recording in 4K ultra-clear resolution at 30 fps.

Stunning Design

The slim body is designed to fit easily into our pockets and feels like it's ‘barely there’ in the handbag.

At a weight of just 185 grams and a thickness of 7.99 mm, the Reno10 5G sports a sleek 3D Curved Design that is crafted for pure comfort. This resonated well with us since we held the device for long hours. The smartphone felt smooth and comfortable in the hand. We never felt the need to put it down! The slim body is designed to fit easily into our pockets and feels like it's ‘barely there’ in the handbag.

On the front side, its borderless screen makes the viewing experience immersive as all you get to see is its 6.7inch AMOLED screen. This display supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and an FHD+ resolution (2,412 × 1,080), making every picture we shot and the content we watched on the device truly come alive. The 120Hz 3D Curved Screen also comes with a 1 Billion Colour Display, where the color spectrum is increased from the traditional 16.7 million hues to 1.07 billion hues. So, we got 64 times better color resolution.

Alongside a better visual experience, the Dual Stereo Speakers also delivered an immersive audio experience.

Never say die with Fast Charging

A quick 10-minute charge gave 31 percent battery life.

Say bye-bye to bad battery days! The large 5000 mAh battery of this amazing smartphone can be charged to 100 percent in just 47 minutes with the 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge function. A quick 10-minute charge gave us 31 percent battery life. When we were short on time with just five minutes of charge, we could easily watch our favorite YouTube content for 2 hours!

The device also comes with OPPO’s exclusive Battery Health Engine, with which you can be sure that the smartphone battery will stay in good health even after 4 long years of use. The exclusive smart battery health algorithm and battery bionic self-healing electrolyte technology can effectively maintain the lithium-ion activity in the battery, thereby prolonging the service life of the battery. No wonder this technology from OPPO bagged the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award.

TheReno10 5G can also charge in any situation, even in extreme scenarios. Its Freeze Protection Algorithm protects the battery in extreme conditions, ensuring a consistent charging experience from -20℃ to 35℃. So no matter where we travel, we are always assured of the safe charging experience on the Reno10 5G.

The promise of great performance

Its 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM took away the worry of running out of memory

The OPPO Reno10 5G features the incredible 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 5G platform, which allowed us to switch between your favorite shows that we were watching and respond to emails at the same time. Owing to its incredible performance we could stream content smoothly and work on multiple tasks at the same time, without any worry about lag. Its 256GB ROM and 8GB RAM took away the worry of running out of memory as we went about our daily tasks on the smartphone.

The other big problem with smartphones today is longevity. Smartphone major OPPO has sorted out this issue with the development of an innovative system-level technology that improves the fluency and stability of the smartphone. With this, the smartphone can stay as good as new even after 48 months of non-stop use. This is a lot of relief to users like me who do not wish to change their devices every year.

Why the OPPO Reno10 5G is an iconic smartphone?

The Reno10 5G is a capable smartphone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity high-performance 5G platform and a 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge function that gives an outstanding charging experience.

All-in-all, the OPPO Reno10 5G stands out for its industry-leading portrait photography capabilities that it brings to mid-range smartphones in this price bracket. You can now easily serve up social media-ready portrait shots and make all your buddies line up in front of your camera lens for that flawless new ‘DP’ that they can flaunt on their accounts!

That’s not all. The Reno10 5G is a capable smartphone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity high-performance 5G platform and a 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge function that gives an outstanding charging experience. The phone looks stunning in an unusual shimmering icy blue color and has been designed for those who hold their phones for long hours, with a smooth and comfortable design.

With top of the line features across every department, this smartphone is a true value-for-money deal. OPPO Reno10 5G will go on sale on 27th July at INR 32,999. The handset will be available from 12 AM onwards at OPPO E-Store, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. Go, check out the device today!

Avail exciting offers with your OPPO Reno10 5G

Win exciting prizes with your OPPO Reno10 5G

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.