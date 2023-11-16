What makes Plus Point India's Best Architectural Door Hardware & Lock Supplier?

Plus Point India's architectural hardware has gained recognition as the best in the industry due to several factors. Their commitment to environmentally friendly practices, dedication to innovative designs, patented products, unparalleled technical warranty, and prestigious awards have all contributed to establishing them as the leaders in this sector.

Plus Point, founded by Late Shri H. L. Agarwal in 1942, is a leading door hardware and accessories company in India. With over eight decades of experience, the company offers a wide range of products in Solid Brass, Zinc, Aluminum, and Steel. Under the leadership of Mr. Rajiv Agarwal, Managing Director, the company has experienced remarkable growth, focusing on quality, innovation, and strong customer relationships. Agarwal's visionary thinking and ability to anticipate trends have contributed to the company's success.

First and foremost, they align their production processes with environmentally friendly practices. This commitment is evident in their ongoing installation of solar plants, which allows them to generate clean and sustainable energy for their operations. Additionally, the establishment of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) ensures that they effectively treat and manage any waste generated during the manufacturing process. Moreover, to minimize dust pollution, they have implemented dust collection systems that capture and remove particulate matter, creating a cleaner and healthier working environment. These initiatives reflect their dedication to sustainable operations and reducing the carbon footprint on the earth.

When it comes to design, Plus Point has set a benchmark that others seek to replicate. Their designs have become synonymous with excellence and have become adjectives to describe normal products. The inspiration provided by their designs has led to a wave of imitations by competitors, further solidifying their reputation as innovators in the industry. They take pride in their more than 25 patented products and designs, which highlight their commitment to creativity and originality.

As a testament to their confidence in the quality of their products, they offer a Technical warranty of 7 years on certain products. This warranty not only showcases their belief in the durability and reliability of their architectural hardware and sophisticated door locks but also assures their customers that they are making investments in long-lasting products.

The commitment of Plus Point to excellence has been recognized by industry experts, cementing their position as a leader in the field. They are honoured to have received the prestigious Brand Leadership Award in the Best Door Hardware category for 2018-19, presented by ABP News. This esteemed accolade serves as a testament to their unwavering pursuit of excellence and sets them apart from their competitors. Being selected for this award acknowledges their dedication to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to their customers.

Furthermore, they have extended their commitment to excellence by incorporating innovative design, patented products, and excellent warranty in their offerings. They take pride in crafting Brass handles using their proprietary designing techniques, resulting in handles that not only exude a grander look but also provide a great touch and feel. Moreover, they understand the importance of affordability and strive to offer their customers a wide range of options that cater to their preferences and budgets.

Plus Point believes that their commitment to sustainability, innovative design, patented products, excellent warranty, and the recognition they have received from industry experts truly sets them apart in the market. They aim to continue exceeding customer expectations and maintaining their position as a leader in providing architectural hardware solutions of the highest quality and design.

In conclusion, Plus Point, India's architectural hardware and door locks company, stands out as the best in the industry due to their commitment to sustainability, innovative design, patented products, excellent warranty, and industry recognition. Their environment-friendly practices, dedication to original designs, and focus on customer satisfaction set them apart from their competitors. With a wide range of products, including Brass handles that combine affordability and grandeur, Plus Point India continues to lead the way in providing architectural hardware solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and design.

