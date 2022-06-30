What makes the latest Windows 11+M365 a must-have package for college students?

In the wake of a global pandemic, you need an operating system that enables you to work or learn from home, at the office, at school, and everywhere in between since hybrid work and learning are here to stay. The nature of work and college are being reimagined on all fronts. To adapt to this new, changing world, you need Windows 11. Here’s why.

Stay on top of your work with Windows 11

In today's hybrid work and learning environment, Microsoft’s Windows 11 delivers a fresh experience for your work and education. With Windows 11+ Microsoft 365, you get a more enhanced, personal computing experience that is fast, secure, and manageable. Customizability is key.

As students work on documents, presentations, and spreadsheets throughout the day, they frequently have multiple windows open. Microsoft worked to make it easier to arrange these windows, snap them to precise locations on the screen, group them, and flick back to those groups when you need them on Windows 11. In fact, one of Windows 11's finest features is its ability to remember your application position across your displays as you dock and undock your laptop or work with an extended monitor.

Why is Windows 11 with Microsoft 365 an effective tool in your student arsenal?

You can record your PowerPoint presentation—or just a single slide—and capture voice, ink gestures, and your video presence.

Voice Typing can transcribe your spoken words into text—even accounting for punctuation.

You can record your PowerPoint presentation—or just a single slide—and capture voice, ink gestures, and your video presence.

With the new "Autosave" option, you can work without worrying about losing projects that are still in progress. ​

With the ability to translate instantly across several languages, communication barriers can be broken down. The translation is immediate and displayed next to the reading pane.

Use engaging animations, icons, and more to transform your projects into eye-catching visual pieces. Simply add and insert them into PowerPoint, Word, and Excel.

The Ink Replay feature enables you to watch ink strokes as they are drawn, allowing you to step-by-step illustrate your ideas.

Windows 11+Microsoft 365: Making student life easy, organized, and fun!

Despite updating the entire user interface, Microsoft has kept the comfortable feel of the previous version. Your student life just got easier, more organized, and more enjoyable.

How many times as a student have you regretted the loss of a pen drive with an assignment or other course materials? It's a typical issue. Thankfully, Microsoft Office 365 provides a solution. Students can now simply upload their documents to the cloud and then access them from anywhere, including inside the classroom, thanks to its direct integration with Microsoft OneDrive. You can actually "pin" the locations on your computer or in your OneDrive folders that you use the most to the ‘Save As’ option, offering you a quick and easy way to keep your data.

With Office 365 and OneDrive, you can easily share projects documents or assignments with colleagues, collaborate, and co-author the documents simultaneously. Microsoft 365 and OneDrive work across all devices that makes it easy to access from anywhere, anytime. Whether it's your family's secret recipe,college notes, assignments, or all those photos and videos, it’s all at your fingertips, ready to see and share with friends, the way you want to! Go take the advantage of Windows 11+Microsoft 365and ace your college projects like a pro!

That’s not it!

Another cool feature that has been introduced with Windows 11 + 365 is that you can speak instead of typing. Due to increased gesture, voice, and pen interaction, you can text using your voice and write with a digital pen in practically any app. Regardless of students' skills or learning preferences, this feature enables them to access resources independently, enhancing their confidence and sense of control.

So what are you waiting for? Go take the advantage of Windows 11+Microsoft 365and ace your college projects like a pro!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.

*Certain features are hardware dependent or may need M365 purchased separately.