What smart water heaters can do for you this winter

brand-stories

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:08 IST

“Anytime you invest in a water heater for your home, reliability becomes a top priority. You want to make sure that your family is comfortable throughout winter and the best way to do that is start the day with a warm bath,” says Chitra to her friend Megha, as they drive back home from office.

Megha is considering replacing her old geyser with a new and smart one. Since Chitra got new geysers installed a couple of months ago, Megha wants some feedback.

“For me, geysers are not a luxury. They are must haves for all the bathrooms in my house and even a necessity for the kitchen,” adds Chitra.

She says that choosing the right water heater and the size is quite a task. From capacity to design and durability, there are many factors that need to be considered while buying a geyser!

“So, which one did you buy finally?” asks Megha.

“Oh, after considering all the factors, I went with Glen waters heaters. Believe me they are designed to add a grace quotient to your bathroom. Made of high-quality materials, these heaters will surely let you enjoy a relaxing bath at the desired water temperature. They come with smart features like remote control, digital display of the set temperature, high-quality thermostats to control the temperature accurately, high pressure withstanding capacity and a 5-star rating.”

Here are the features that make Glen water heaters the perfect choice this winter.

Glass-lined tank: These days, hard water is a common problem. It easily makes bathroom fixtures/fittings rust. Hence, Glen water heaters have a glass-lined tank. These prevent rusting and make the product suitable for hard water. It ensures high durability and comes with seven years’ warranty.

Incoloy heating element: The element used is of high quality and also glass-lined to take care of hard water. It also helps in faster heating and comes with three years’ warranty.

Magnesium anode: Glen water heaters are provided with a heavy-duty magnesium anode rod with a steel core that protects the inner tank from corrosive elements and enhances the life of the product.

8 bar pressure: Perfect for those who live in apartments, Glen water heaters come with an 8 bar pressure rating that is suitable for high-rise buildings.

Hassle-free operation: The digital water heater comes with a handy remote control to set the temperature and the mechanical ones come with jog wheel control knob to set the desired temperature.

CFC free PUF insulation: If you are looking for an energy-efficient water heater, then Glen is your answer. Its water heaters come with PUF insulation that ensures retention of internal heat and temperature, resulting in better efficiency and reduced electricity bills.

5-star BEE rating: Glen offers high-quality products, which have been given 5 Star BEE Rating. Therefore, you don’t need to worry about power consumption.

Design: Available in square and vertical shapes with the capacity of 6, 10, 15 & 25 liters, Glen geysers are sure to attract everyone’s attention and provide a hassle-free operation for years to come.

As Chitra drops Megha at her apartment, she suggests, “Megha, if you have time tomorrow evening after office, we can go to a Glen store and decide on a water heater for you. It is important to live better, you know.”

Megha says ‘yes’ with a smile.