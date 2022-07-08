What to consider while choosing the best IVF centre?

In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a novel treatment for unable to conceive naturally. The decision to select a suitable IVF clinic for effective treatment is an important one for infertile couples to make. The couple must make a significant financial, emotional, and physical investment to undergo this slightly complicated IVF treatment. Therefore, selecting an IVF centre based on your unique circumstance will be less stressful, thus improving the procedure's success rate. Dr. Simi Sood, Director, Sr. Consultant Reproductive Medicine & Fertility Specialist, Neelkanth IVF says " The majority of reproductive clinics have set protocol for new patients that explains the basic steps and procedures and provides answers to frequently asked concerns. In case they are not addressed in the overview, you should come prepared with all of your questions when choosing an IVF clinic.” Here, she throws light on some key elements that must be taken into account before choosing an IVF clinic and starting the journey to achieving parenthood.

1) About the centre: You need to be aware of the clinic and the services it offers. Talk to those who have encountered such situations and consider their recommendations while selecting a certain centre. Verify the centre’s treatment facilities, available equipment, labs, and other resources. At Neelkanth IVF, we are honest and transparent with our patients in our approach including technology usage, facility setup, cost implications etc. What you see, is what you get.

2) Accessibility: Treatment shouldn't be hampered by accessibility. As they say, most births take place close to home, thus one should concentrate on the treatment rather than the travel time. With centres in Udaipur, Jaipur, and Kota, we were able to accomplish our goal of bringing IVF to the doorstep of South Rajasthan. Now, we want to expand throughout India.

3) Past record and Success Rate: Simply put, you need to look at the specific IVF centre’s success rate. Your confidence will grow, enabling you to get the finest outcome. You might also look for patient reviews and feedback. The team at Neelkanth IVF has had thousands of successful pregnancies throughout the course of our 19+ year journey. Many thanks to the expert staff members and embryologists monitoring the beautiful pregnancies of patients who have had fertility treatment ensuring the maternal and foetal well-being.

4) NABH Accreditation: We are Rajasthan’s first NABH certified IVF centre for its provision of top-notch healthcare and patient safety services. Our labs are enrolled under the National Registry of ART clinics.

5) Financial considerations: In India, the majority of the time, people abandon their plans when they consider the price and expenses. Neelkanth IVF has been working tirelessly to deliver maximum results at lowest cost possible, close to home, while still providing the greatest medical care to the larger masses. We are attempting to reduce treatment costs by depending on large-scale adoption of innovative technology and set procedures in order to make fertility treatment accessible for people from all walks of life, particularly in smaller cities where resources and awareness are limited. To help you with your financial difficulties, we also provide EMI choices with simple financing and quick loan disbursal.

6) Lab Standards and Technology Implementation: Modern and cutting-edge technology is crucial in the IVF lab since it enables the embryologists to maintain a healthy environment for the development of embryos. Here at Neelkanth IVF, we have closed working modular lab & time lapse EMS help us maximise the success of IVF cycle in the very first attempt. We also provide fertility solutions such as Primo Vision- Time Lapse Embryo Monitoring System, ICSI with IMSI for best sperm selection, Oocyte Spindle View (OSV), Laser Assisted Hatching, Advanced Sperm & Embryo freezing, Surgical Sperm Revival (TESA, PESA, M-TESE).

7) Team of fertility experts: Due to the rising incidence of infertility, infertility treatment centres must constantly raise the bar of their services. And doctors and embryologists, who are experts in reproductive medicine, assist in this process. We at Neelkanth IVF ensure that our staff of specialists participate in continued medical education sessions, round table discussions, and other programmes to update their knowledge and stay abreast of the most recent procedures and technology developments. We follow a strict special care & treatment regimen for the pregnant woman under the supervision of fertility experts and in-house team of embryologist to maximize the take home baby rate, which is the final parameter of success.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.