What’s in your story- Best Online marketplace in India to buy, sell, rent books

Since its very origin, the book industry has experienced significant evolution whether it be the development of the papyrus scroll or the advent of the e-book. Especially post the advancement of technology the entire way has changed how readers view and interact with literature. Owing to the same, a number of online options for reading or accessing the book of one’s choice have arisen. Recently launched online marketplace “What’s in your story” which is one such digital marketplace that circulates libraries and bookstores, and where any voracious reader can buy, sell or rent pre-loved books, has created a buzz.

This unique concept which was incepted in the midst of the Pandemic is evolving into spring and offers a sizable library of previously owned books in every genre that constantly keeps expanding with each passing day. By giving independent bookshops and tiny libraries a place to rent or sell their books online, the online marketplace hopes to promote the habit of sustainable reading while also assisting them. What’s more they also offer academic books on the platform. It all began in 2020 when the founder got acquainted with the notion that everybody has a natural affinity for stories after gathering stories from people of all ages and geographical locations.

When asked about what in their eyes associated with reading makes it so special, the founder of “What’s in your story” stated, “Honestly, for me, a whole world is contained within a book as, like individuals, books have personalities. A good book is like a new friend you learn about their journey and get to see the world from their perspective. Make sure to cuddle up with your paper companion today, whether you prefer fiction, self-help, or even just bedtime stories with the little one. Our brains grow as a result of reading, and reading helps us understand life much better. Additionally, there is a lot of space for language and grammar improvement. You constantly pick up new terms when you read a lot. In fact, I am not sure how many readers will concur, but I genuinely believe that books are able to cover more ground than movies. There are additional details that are added when you read the script before watching the film.”

Later asked about how the evolution in the methods of reading books and why digital accessibility of books in the twenty-first century is a boom for the readers, they further added, “There is nothing better than relaxing with a good book for any voracious reader. The feel of its pages, the aroma of the library, and the hope of entering another planet. Have you ever fantasized about living in a world where books are all around you and you may share your love of reading with others? In the era of enormous retail giants, starting a bookstore may seem like an impossibility. However, small booksellers still have a lot of space to grow in the book industry, despite the idea that they are vanishing in the shadow of these giants. Old media sectors, like the book industry, must discover strategies to adapt to the rise of digital media. One thing is certain, the publishing industry as we know it will change as a result of digital technology. Our methods for finding new information have evolved significantly as a direct result of technological advancement. The days of scouring dingy library shelves for books to uncover a single fact are long gone. Now, utilizing search engines with a single click, one may access hundreds of materials on practically any topic.”

By giving one the ability to build their own digital library and take advantage of every opportunity to read, buy, and share their books, “What’s in your story” recognized an opportunity and advanced the storytelling concept. Later, a small group of driven storytellers created it as a giant experiment to formalise the dispersed re-selling digital industry. This unique brainchild takes pride in the fact that it is the only company ready to digitise the used book reselling industry by putting sellers and buyers in direct contact.

