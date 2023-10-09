What’s the best fully automatic washing machine to buy this festive season?

The festive season is round the corner and this is the best time of the year to give your home a much-needed upgrade. This season is the right time to start investing in that home appliance that has been on your wish list for a long time. The markets are flooded with some of the best offers on home appliances that you will see throughout the year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you can’t make up your mind on what appliance to bring home, a great addition for the entire family is a fully automatic washing machine that will take away all your laundry blues and leave you and your family with more quality time to do the things you love to do the most, whether it is pursuing a hobby or catching up on some extra sleep after a hectic week at work. Read on to know what makes a fully automatic washing machine from Samsung a great choice for your home.

Stunning Black edition

Traditionally, washing machines were only available in white, which is very tough to maintain in Indian homes. Over time, the white fades into a pale white, which does not look tidy. As washing machines find their way into modern kitchens, users prefer models that look good and add to the aesthetics of the home. Samsung’s fully automatic washing machines score a perfect ten on this count as they are available in a range of colour options depending on the model you choose, including a sleek black edition, inox, and white.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ecobubble technology

Put all worries about your delicate clothes getting spoiled in the washing machine to rest. Samsung’s fully automatic washing machine models are powered by Ecobubble technology wherein the detergent gets converted into bubbles even when the washing machine is being run at low temperatures. This allows it to penetrate through the fabric quickly and remove dirt, even as the original colours and textures of the clothes remain protected. This feature also helps save energy, thereby bringing down your electricity bills!

AI-enabled smart washing

These ‘smart’ washing machines leverage the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to personalise your washing cycles. They remember your washing preferences, suggest cycles, and display timely information accordingly on the washing machine’s display. Using the Samsung SmartThings App, you can access more information on planning your laundry and choosing the right cycles for your clothes, and also get help at times when troubleshooting is needed. Samsung’s fully automated range of washing machines automatically select the perfect drying course for your clothes as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hygiene steam with inbuilt heater

Like to keep your home, and clothes germ-free? The Hygiene Steam feature on Samsung fully automatic washing machine models improves the cleaning quality of your wash without any pre-treatments, giving your clothes a deep and hygienic wash. The washing machine releases steam from the bottom of the drum so that each and every piece of clothing gets saturated as the washing machine moves. The Steam Wash is said to eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of allergens and bacteria from your laundry load, keeping you and your family safe from pathogens.

Digital Inverter Technology with a 20-year warranty

The Samsung fully automatic washing machine is powered by Digital Inverter Technology, which makes use of strong magnets for a quieter and more powerful performance. This unique technology eliminates the use of brushes and provides outstanding levels of durability — it also comes with a 20-year warranty on the motor so that you can remain totally worry-free about the performance of your washing machine even as it grows older. A more powerful performance does not mean more energy consumption. On the contrary, Digital Inverter Technology consumes less energy as compared to a conventional Universal Motor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Samsung fully automatic washing machine brings so many gains as it takes away all the hassle around washing clothes, making it the perfect addition to your home this Diwali. One of India’s favourite consumer durables brand, Samsung, gives you many models to choose from. Each of these models has its own unique set of features and you need to choose the one that fits your budget and meets your family’s needs. Read on to know some great options for this season.

1. 12.0 kg EcobubbleTM Front Load Washing Machine with AI Control, Hygiene Steam and SmartThings Connectivity, WW12T504DAB

Samsung 12.0 kg Ecobubble Front Load Washing Machine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This model is a complete heavy lifter designed to meet the needs of a full house! So, if you have loads like heavy quilts, curtains, blankets, etc, only a heavy duty model like the 12.0 kg AI EcobubbleTM Front Load Washing Machine with AI Control, Hygiene Steam, and SmartThings Connectivity can be the right choice for your family. This model comes with the bubble soak function to drive away the toughest stains, in addition to other features such as AI Control, Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam, SmartThings connectivity, and Digital Inverter Technology. What you get is a fully-loaded washing machine that will take away all your laundry woes.

2. Samsung 8.0 kg EcobubbleTM Front Load Washing Machine with AI Control, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam and SmartThings Connectivity, WW80T604DLB

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samsung 8.0 kg EcobubbleTM Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8.0 kg EcobubbleTM Front Load Washing Machine with AI Control, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam, and SmartThings Connectivity is for those who are trying to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives as they multi-task between a full-time job and household necessities like laundry. This washing machine allows you to get past large laundry loads with complete ease, and without eating into a lot of your time. The Super Speed feature enables you to run a full automated cycle of washing in all of 59 minutes. It also comes with EcobubbleTM technology that cleans clothes more effectively even at low temperatures. You can also use the AI Control feature to personalise your laundry cycles and use the SmartThings app to plan your laundry cycles better or manage troubleshooting, protection etc., for times when you are away from your washing machine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. 11.0 kg EcobubbleTM Top Load Washing Machine with Hygiene Steam and Wi-Fi, WA11CG5886BV

Samsung 11.0 kg EcobubbleTM Top Load Washing Machine

Looking for a washing machine that sanitizes as it cleans? The 11.0 kg EcobubbleTM Top Load Washing Machine with Hygiene Steam and W-Fi can eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of germs and bacteria, giving you loads that will keep you and your family safe from infections. This model comes with heating capabilities that sanitises your laundry load along with washing the clothes. Its innovative EcobubbleTM technology ensures that you get more powerful washes but uses up to 60 per cent less energy and up to 11 per cent less water. With BubbleStormTM, the detergent penetrates through the fabric about 2.5X faster and offers up to 20 per cent improved fabric care. This model also comes with a Super Speed mode which washes a full load in just 31 minute, which is 40 per cent faster than a regular washing cycle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. 10.0 kg EcobubbleTM Top Load Washing Machine with in-built Heater, WA10BG4686BV

Samsung 10.0 kg EcobubbleTM Top Load Washing Machine

For those who need a more compact washing machine, that washes your laundry quickly giving you time to do other things you love, this is the right model. The 10.0 kg EcobubbleTM Top Load Washing Machine with in-built Heater size has been designed with SpaceMaxTM Technology which enables a bigger drum even as the external dimensions continue to be compact. So you can wash more clothes at the same time and earn some more ‘me time’ in the process. The innovative EcobubbleTM technology gives you a thorough and gentle washing experience, even as it uses 73 per cent less energy and 19 per cent less water. Using the SuperSpeedTM function, you can get your clothes washed clean in only 29 minutes, with a reduced water usage of 22 per cent. This is made possible with a Dual StormTM pulsator, which creates a vortex of water current to clean the clothes very effectively. This model also comes with Digital Inverter Technology, which optimises its performances and enhances the lifespan of the washing machine.

So, if you are looking for that perfect gift to bring home for your family this Diwali or want to upgrade your home appliances, Samsung’s fully automatic washing machine is a must buy for you. To buy your favourite model, visit your nearest authorised Samsung dealership or browse through the online store https://www.samsung.com/in/washers-and-dryers/all-washers-and-dryers/

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!