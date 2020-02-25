When it comes to media planning in 2020, disruption is the key word

brand-stories

Updated: Feb 25, 2020

We are at a day and age where a social media post holds as much importance as a front page ad on a national newspaper once held. The media landscape has completely shifted to accommodate newer modes of communication, more innovative mediums and more experimental messaging. ‘Digital’ is everywhere, opening up a gamut of opportunities while also creating new challenges every day.

Archana Aggarwal, VP-Media, Airtel, said, “Different sorts of audiences are on different mediums and from a brand standpoint, it becomes important to decide what’s relevant. Brands are advertising on TV, digital and print. But, at the end of the day, they still might be talking to the same consumer, giving them multiple exposures to my communication. How can brands get one unified view of the consumer for a more effective targeting?”

Anand Chakravarthy, Managing Director- India, Essence, voiced a similar opinion. He said, “As a marketer, the major challenge for planning media in 2020 is to figure out how to integrate all the various platforms?”

The leaders were speaking at the 14th edition of HT Brand Studio Live, Season 2. It is a series that gets the brains behind India’s top brands to decode marketing innovations and more. It is anchored by Rameet Arora, Chief Operating Officer, HT Digital Streams, and co-hosted by HT Brand Studio and DMAasia.

Understanding both client and consumer needs is imperative. Rajul Kulshreshtha, CEO, Madison Media, said, “Brands need to understand what their client is chasing. It’s incumbent upon us to educate the client about the trends that are taking place.”

All a consumer wants is engaging content and products that provide solutions. Mohit Joshi, Managing Director – India, Havas Media Group, said, “Consumers are not bothered about where the ad is going to come from; they are only bothered about the content that they will consume. Our plans in 2020 have to be driven by content not media.”

Ashish Tiwari, Sr. Vice President - Marketing and Digital, Future Generali India Life Insurance, agreed. He said: “Brands are looking at mediums first and consumers later. There is nothing called a ‘digital-first’ organisation; if any brand wants to succeed, it will have to adopt a ‘consumer-first’ approach. Brands have to personalise their messaging keeping in mind not only the consumer, but also the medium and the moment. One message can’t be splashed across all media platforms.”

According to Geetu Bhatnagar, Head of Marketing, Oracle India, companies can’t forget the importance of storytelling. She said, “Storytelling brings out empathy. These days, there are software and black boxes available where brands -- through social listening, SEO, multiple digital body language readings -- can actually know who the customer is, what he wants, and where he is consuming content, so that the brand message can be personalised and given to him.”

Such an approach is crucial at a time when the media landscape is throwing up new challenges every day. Ashim Gupta, Head-Consumer Communication, Uber India, rightly summed up, “Brand communication is entirely built around digital now. Print used to be pre-dominant 20-22 years ago. But, right now, it’s just a very small component of the media mix.”

As the age of disruption takes over, how will brands cope? Only time will tell.