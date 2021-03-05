Where there’s a will, there’s a way to unlock happiness

The science of happiness is simple — if you want to be happy, focus on things that give you joy. In fact, it’s one of the most crucial lessons that last year’s lockdown taught us. From focusing on our family and relationships to indulging in hobbies, we learnt to pursue simple pleasures of life, and cordon off all the negativity. Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign shines the light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness despite the pandemic restrictions.

Creating magic through words

Not often do we come across a nine-year-old who touches the lives of people with her imagination and also goes on to become one of the youngest authors to have a bestselling book to her name. This is the story of Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, who is not just an avid reader but also the writer of fantasy adventure The Three Adventurers at Fungalore.

Kavya has always been surrounded by books, thanks to parents who are voracious readers too. So, when life came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 lockdown, she created the story of a fantasy world where kids enjoy school with their pets and experience some magical adventures.

Thereafter began a new chapter in Kavya’s life. From a fun pastime turned into a bestseller in India, alongside books by JK Rowling, Rick Riordan and Sudha Murthy. In the US and Germany, the book became a “hot new release”. Kavya’s parents were moved to see the overwhelming response her book received across the globe: a father read out the book on the phone from India every day to his child in the US during the time of travel restrictions, a six-year-old wrote a short story as a return gift to Kavya, another child was motivated to write her own book.

Kavya was able to spread smiles during the stressful times and now she is more motivated than ever to create a positive impact through her stories.

Thiruvananthapuram dentist Dr Shantala Keni beat the lockdown blues by giving a free rein to her creativity.

Dr. lockdown thriver

If you thought dentists were boring, meet Dr Shantala Keni. For this dentist from Thiruvananthapuram, sketching, poetry, clay art, running marathons, and teaching Zumba, are all in a day’s work.

The versatile and exuberant doc transformed her home into a creative haven during the lockdown. Dr Keni is a passionate marathoner, and a member of the Iten Running Club, a group of avid runners from Kerala. Her day-to-day life revolved around dental practice and sports. Unfortunately, both got severely affected when the lockdown was announced. With a lot of time on her hands, Dr Keni started thinking of innovative ways to stay sane and productive while confined at home. She decided to reacquaint herself with sketching; it started with a few modest drawings, but spiralled into a legit art affair when she turned her home walls into king-size paintings.

Eager to try her hand at new things, the dentist indulged in portrait extensions, clay art, Jaipur pottery, decoupage, and even poetry. She even completed multiple marathons at home—sometimes running up and down a flight of stairs and at others moving about the house. Dr Keni then went on to spread her fitness fever among her dental association colleagues by conducting online Zumba classes for them.

