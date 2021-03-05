IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / Where there’s a will, there’s a way to unlock happiness
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
brand stories

Where there’s a will, there’s a way to unlock happiness

  • Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign shines the light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness despite the pandemic restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:58 AM IST

The science of happiness is simple — if you want to be happy, focus on things that give you joy. In fact, it’s one of the most crucial lessons that last year’s lockdown taught us. From focusing on our family and relationships to indulging in hobbies, we learnt to pursue simple pleasures of life, and cordon off all the negativity. Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign shines the light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness despite the pandemic restrictions.

Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign
Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign


Creating magic through words

Not often do we come across a nine-year-old who touches the lives of people with her imagination and also goes on to become one of the youngest authors to have a bestselling book to her name. This is the story of Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, who is not just an avid reader but also the writer of fantasy adventure The Three Adventurers at Fungalore.

Kavya has always been surrounded by books, thanks to parents who are voracious readers too. So, when life came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 lockdown, she created the story of a fantasy world where kids enjoy school with their pets and experience some magical adventures.

Thereafter began a new chapter in Kavya’s life. From a fun pastime turned into a bestseller in India, alongside books by JK Rowling, Rick Riordan and Sudha Murthy. In the US and Germany, the book became a “hot new release”. Kavya’s parents were moved to see the overwhelming response her book received across the globe: a father read out the book on the phone from India every day to his child in the US during the time of travel restrictions, a six-year-old wrote a short story as a return gift to Kavya, another child was motivated to write her own book.

Kavya was able to spread smiles during the stressful times and now she is more motivated than ever to create a positive impact through her stories.

Thiruvananthapuram dentist Dr Shantala Keni beat the lockdown blues by giving a free rein to her creativity.
Thiruvananthapuram dentist Dr Shantala Keni beat the lockdown blues by giving a free rein to her creativity.


Dr. lockdown thriver

If you thought dentists were boring, meet Dr Shantala Keni. For this dentist from Thiruvananthapuram, sketching, poetry, clay art, running marathons, and teaching Zumba, are all in a day’s work.

The versatile and exuberant doc transformed her home into a creative haven during the lockdown. Dr Keni is a passionate marathoner, and a member of the Iten Running Club, a group of avid runners from Kerala. Her day-to-day life revolved around dental practice and sports. Unfortunately, both got severely affected when the lockdown was announced. With a lot of time on her hands, Dr Keni started thinking of innovative ways to stay sane and productive while confined at home. She decided to reacquaint herself with sketching; it started with a few modest drawings, but spiralled into a legit art affair when she turned her home walls into king-size paintings.

Eager to try her hand at new things, the dentist indulged in portrait extensions, clay art, Jaipur pottery, decoupage, and even poetry. She even completed multiple marathons at home—sometimes running up and down a flight of stairs and at others moving about the house. Dr Keni then went on to spread her fitness fever among her dental association colleagues by conducting online Zumba classes for them.

Feeling charged by their stories? If you want to share your experience or know of someone who inspired others during lockdown with their creativity, click here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
Kavya Kompella, a fourth-grader from Bengaluru, shows off her bestselling debut novel, The Three Adventurers of Fungalore, that she wrote during lockdown.
brand stories

Where there’s a will, there’s a way to unlock happiness

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:58 AM IST
  • Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign shines the light on people who created inspiring stories of happiness despite the pandemic restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
Jaipuria Institute of Management has got the prestigious accreditation with graded autonomy by AICTE, a status which very few B-Schools in the country enjoy.(Jaipuria Institute of Management )
brand stories

This B-School has made the MBA degree future-proof

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:30 PM IST
In order to keep pace with the changing needs of the industry, Jaipuria Institute of Management has developed a unique industry mentorship program. As part of this, students take part in projects where they get a hands-on experience of the way businesses are run. Find out more here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The digital payments market in India was valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
The digital payments market in India was valued at 1,638 trillion in FY 2019 and is expected to grow to 4,323 trillion by FY 2024, which is a compounded annual growth rate of about 22 per cent, according to a recent report by KPMG.
brand stories

Your search for a Credit Card ends at Finserv MARKETS!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The portal allows you to view credit cards from different companies, compare and select the one that suits your needs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a host of exciting features that OPPO plans to unveil at a music event on March 8 with Nucleya.(OPPO)
The F19 Pro+ 5G comes with a host of exciting features that OPPO plans to unveil at a music event on March 8 with Nucleya.(OPPO)
brand stories

Flaunt your nights: OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G to revolutionize smartphone videography

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • A perfect blend of industry-first innovations and superlative videography abilities
  • Smart, futuristic 5G capabilities along with faster charging, perfectly complementing your fast-paced lifestyle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lenovo’s smart classroom platform solutions offer a mixed bag of services to meet the needs of distance learning.(Lenovo)
Lenovo’s smart classroom platform solutions offer a mixed bag of services to meet the needs of distance learning.(Lenovo)
brand stories

Enabling smart education for a smarter India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Lenovo’s smart classroom platform is aimed at bridging India’s digital divide and leveraging technology to help create learning models which are engaging, adaptive, and scalable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vedaant Saluja, as Tanmay, and Amit Vikram Pandey, as Akshay, in Season 2 of HT Neighbour's Kitchen.(HT Brand Studio)
Vedaant Saluja, as Tanmay, and Amit Vikram Pandey, as Akshay, in Season 2 of HT Neighbour's Kitchen.(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

Meet the home chef who is ready to cook up a storm!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The second season of the much-acclaimed web series, HT Neighbour’s Kitchen, premiered on February 26. Watch Episode 1 now!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Leela Ambience Gurgaon Hotel and Residences also supplied food regularly to those in need.
The Leela Ambience Gurgaon Hotel and Residences also supplied food regularly to those in need.
brand stories

HT Trailblazers Awards salutes our Covid Heroes

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:16 PM IST
  • Ambience Group, which went that extra mile to support migrant labour and healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic has partnered with Hindustan Times for HT Trailblazers Awards 2021 to honour this spirit of service before self.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked
brand stories

Unlocking Happiness, one story at a time

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Mondelez India presents Happiness Unlocked, a campaign that acknowledges people who created inspiring stories of happiness during the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Winners; HT Trailblazers awards
Winners; HT Trailblazers awards
brand stories

Here are the winners of HT Trailblazers awards

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • HT Trailblazers awards, presented by Ambience, is a token of gratitude to the great minds who did not let their spirit go down even in the darkest of times and emerged as an inspiration for society at large.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Happiness Unlocked
Happiness Unlocked
brand stories

Finally, happiness is unlocked

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:23 PM IST
  • Mondelez India’s Happiness Unlocked campaign puts you in touch with the little joys of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G in his hand and an out-of-the-box thought in mind, Imtiaz Ali produced a heart-warming short film that will pave the way for other creators to follow suit.(OPPO)
With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G in his hand and an out-of-the-box thought in mind, Imtiaz Ali produced a heart-warming short film that will pave the way for other creators to follow suit.(OPPO)
brand stories

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G a must-have for next-gen video creators, believes Imtiaz Ali

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Are you an up-and-coming content creator? Then there’s every reason for you to test the videography prowess of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, just like Imtiaz Ali did!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.
The duo has gained success in utilizing their knowledge and skills to transform startups and online ventures and thus, position them well in this competitive world.
brand stories

Discover how Satyam and Vivek are leading the digital industry in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The two digital industry experts are empowering different businesses to grow their brand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
brand stories

Bring on the weekend with Godrej L’affaire- the coolest lifestyle affair!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Feast your senses on Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire, a fifteen-day lifestyle celebration with Bollywood gupshup, entertainment, blowout sales, and much more. It’s on from February 14 to February 28. And, you’re invited! #LiveItUp2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
The upgraded E-Class sets benchmarks with Intelligent Drive (enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort) as well as its trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies.
The upgraded E-Class sets benchmarks with Intelligent Drive (enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort) as well as its trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies.
brand stories

Reimagine intelligence with the ‘smart’ Mercedes-Benz E-Class

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has redefined mobility with the upgraded MMC, an amalgamation of luxury, driving comfort and smart connectivity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
brand stories

Airtel becomes the first Indian telecom to offer 1 GBPS Internet over Wi-Fi

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:35 PM IST
The telecom giant has not just launched a 1GBPS fiber connection as part of Airtel Xstream fiber, but also a router that can deliver this over Wi-Fi, while others are only able to do this via a LAN cable. The whole family can enjoy ultra-fast internet, no matter how speed-intensive the tasks are.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP