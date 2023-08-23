Where To Watch 'Meg 2: The Trench' (2023) Movie Online Streaming

With giant sharks and Jason Statham, entertainment is guaranteed. Here’s how you can watch The Meg 2 online!

Warner Bros! Here are options for downloading or watching Meg 2: The Trench streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch Jason Statham's highly-anticipated movie at home. Is Meg 2 available to stream? Is watching Meg 2 2023 movie on Peacock, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Watch Here ➔ Meg 2: The Trench Full Movie Online

The Meg 2: The Trench is landing in cinemas very soon and fans everywhere are eager to see the return of the wild, wonderful Jason Statham-led shark franchise this week.

Often, movie lovers will look to critical reception to gauge whether a film is worth seeing. Online reviews and internet rankings are a great and efficient way to check out a little bit about a film without necessarily encountering spoilers, with most of us nowadays choosing this method to pick our next viewing experience. Often, this critical reception is a reliable unit of measurement but, sometimes, it is better to go with one's heart rather than one's head.

In The Meg, we followed Statham's Naval Captain Jonas Taylor as he tries to rescue a group of divers from a wrecked submarine. But he soon realizes something has awoken from the Mariana Trench, leading to an action-packed thrill ride. Now, five years after the original movie, Meg 2: The Trench will see Jonas Taylor on a new adventure, which sees him leading a daring research team on a dive into the deepest depths of the ocean.

Jason Statham is back for more high-water monster hijinks in Meg 2: The Trench. But is the new sci-fi action film only in theaters, or can you stream it on Max as well? Find out here!

Based on a novel, 2018’s The Meg starred Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor, a deep-sea diver who’s the only survivor of an attack by a monstrous super-shark. No one believes his tale, but years later, he’s recruited to take part in a rescue mission. Jonas soon finds that those super sharks, nicknamed “Megs,” exist, emerging from a giant trench to attack coastal areas.

The movie has Jonas and his team managing to destroy Meg, and Jonas ready to retire. However, the final scene indicated that more than one Meg was out there, an obvious sequel hook.

Now, the sequel is here, as Meg 2 has the world getting used to Meg’s existence. Jonas takes part in a rescue mission of an underwater mining operation that’s accidentally awakened even more Megs, bigger and meaner than the first one. So Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming movie Meg 2, including where and how to watch Meg 2: The Trench online for free.

When Is the Release Date for Meg 2: The Trench?

Currently in post-production, The Meg 2 has set itself a target release date of August 4, 2023. Of course, as with many other movies, this could potentially change, especially when one considers that the first movie had a delayed release, although diehard fans will be hoping for the date to stay as it is. With the original The Meg releasing in theaters back in 2018, it is no surprise to learn that this sequel will follow suit. After a successful run at the Box Office the first time around, the production team will be hoping for a similar outcome with ticket sales for The Meg 2.

Will Meg 2: The Trench Be in Movie Theaters?

Yes, Meg 2: The Trench will initially be released exclusively in movie theaters. Tickets for the highly anticipated film went on sale on August 4, 2023, and a promotional video was released to coincide with the announcement. Want to watch Meg 2: The Trench on the big screen? This AMC ticket promo lets you buy a ticket to the Meg 2 movie at discount rated of $11.99, which isn’t bad, considering an AMC movie ticket for adults can cost as much as $15-$25.

Will Meg 2 Be on Streaming?

For anyone who doesn't have Max, can't wait to own the sequel digitally, or is eager to rent it, the wait may be slightly longer. Based on the digital release for the first movie, which was October 30, 2018, it's safe to assume the sequel's digital release will be around the same time this year. Since its theatrical premiere is in the same month the first movie made its way onto the big screen, the release schedule trend seems to be on track for the franchise. Like with the first movie, the sequel should be available for digital renting or purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, and YouTube.

Whichever platform or service chosen, Meg 2: The Trench should hopefully be on smaller screens not too long after it swims onto the big screen. Audiences can enjoy the seemingly self-aware and outrageous action that the Meg 2: The Trench trailer hints at, with Statham battling against the larger-than-life sea creatures, all from the comfort and safety of their couches.

When will Meg 2 be available to stream?

Meg 2: The Trench is scheduled to hit theaters on August 4, 2023, and its streaming release date will only be revealed after that. However, considering that it is a Warner Bros. Discovery movie, we can predict that the film will become available to stream between 60-90 days after its theatrical release.

The Flash is also reportedly following a similar theatrical and streaming release pattern. So, we should expect Meg 2: The Trench to swim in the same direction and arrive on MAX sometime in November 2023, if not slightly earlier. This date is an estimation based on the information we have so far. ComingSoon will provide an update to this story once we receive official details. Meg 2: The Trench brings Jason Statham as Jonas alongside Wu Jing, Sienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta.

How to Watch Meg 2: The Trench Online

Meg 2 premiered on August 4, 2023. In the streaming era, films usually play in theaters for at least a month before heading to a platform that you can subscribe to. And if the film is particularly successful, it may take even longer before its theatrical run ends.

There's no telling when Meg 2 will leave theaters, but it's possible the film could be available to watch on-demand or streaming in the fall.

Where To Watch Meg 2 Online:

As of now, the only way to watch Meg 2 is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on June 16, 2023. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube or Apple, or become available to stream on MAX.

As of now, the only way to watch Meg 2 is to head out to a movie theater when it premieres on June 16, 2023

Is New Meg 2 Movie Streaming On Max?

The movie opens in theaters Friday, August 4, and so far, it’s only going to be in theaters. The first Meg movie is streaming on Max, so it’s logical that eventually, Meg 2 will follow. It likely won’t be for a bit as, like many studios, Warner Bros has a deal that a movie needs at least a 45-day theatrical release window before it comes to streaming services. It’s possible it might be longer if Meg 2 is a big enough hit, but for now, it’s not likely to hit Max until early October at the earliest.

Thus, fans will have to go to the theater to see this wild new adventure, and the big screen is a fitting place to see these monstrously huge sea beasts.

Will Meg 2 be available on Netflix?

There are currently no official plans to release the Meg 2 movie on Netflix after its August 4 release date, though this could change in the future. There are several Meg 2 movies already available to watch on Netflix including Meg 2 Dreamhouse Adventures, Meg 2 Dolphin Magic, and Meg 2 Mermaid Power (via GameRevolution). While the 2023 Meg 2 movie is a bigger deal than these previous releases, this established partnership could continue in the future.

Will Meg 2 be available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video?

The Meg 2 movie could eventually be available to watch on Prime Video, though it will likely be a paid digital release rather than being included with an Amazon Prime subscription.

This means that rather than watching the movie as part of an existing subscription fee, you may have to pay money to rent out the movie digitally on Amazon. However, neither Warner Bros. nor Amazon has discussed whether or not this will be the case.

Will Meg 2 Be On Disney+?

No, Meg 2 will not be on Disney+ since it’s not a Universal Pictures movie. Last year, the company released its films in theaters and on the streamer on the same day. However, they now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Is Meg 2 Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animation movie Meg 2 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to Watch Meg 2 Online For Free?

Most Viewed, Most Favorite, Top Rating, Top IMDb movies online. Here we can download and watch 123movies movies offline. 123Movies website is the best alternative to Meg 2 (2023) free online. We will recommend 123Movies is the best Solarmovie alternatives.

There are a few ways to watch Meg 2 online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

What Is ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ About?

With films of this genre, it is highly likely that they will try and go bigger and better in the sequel, so be prepared for a potentially greater shark than the first time or perhaps even a much more devastating monster entirely, like the Kronosaurus that appears in the sequel novel that the film is based on (The Trench by Steve Alten).

Of course, the film is not just about sharks, with the original doing a great job of unpacking Jason Statham's Jonas Taylor as a character. We expect to see more of this in the sequel, with Jonas nearly sacrificing his own life at the end of the first movie, and the ramifications of this on his family and friends likely to have ripple effects as we enter The Meg 2. There is plenty to be excited about for fans of the original, with much more aquatic action and adventure to be had for sure.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. Hindustan Times does not encourage/ promote piracy by any means. The links given here are not taking the users to pirated streaming contents.