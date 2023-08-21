Where To Watch 'Strays' (2023) Online Streaming

The hilarious Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx starrer is now here. Check out where you can watch Strays online.

Are you a fan of dogs? What about Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx? Well, look no further than Strays — which hilariously combines the three! Luckily, we have you covered on all the ways you can watch this new flick.

When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte; “The Last Man on Earth,” “Nebraska”), Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.

But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Oscar® winner Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug, and Bug’s pals — Maggie (Isla Fisher; “Now You See Me,” “Wedding Crashers”), a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter (Randall Park; “Always Be My Maybe,” “Aquaman”), an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal — together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).

A subversion of the dog movies we know and love, “Strays,” directed by Josh Greenbaum (“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”) and written by Dan Perrault (“Players,” “American Vandal”), is a hilarious, R-rated, live-action comedy about the complications of love, the importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping.

Strays will initially only be released exclusively in movie theaters. However, once the film’s theatrical window has ended it will be available to exclusively on Warner Bro’s newly rebranded service Max, following in the footsteps of other recent Warner Bros releases including Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Magic Mike’s Last Dance.s

So where can you watch Strays? Is it on Netflix? What about Max?Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie:

Strays Release Date

The Strays release date is just around the corner with the comedy hitting theaters on August 18, 2023. The new release date for Strays was once held by the upcoming comedy from the Saturday Night Live comedy group Please Don't Destroy, which moved to Peacock. The late summer release gives some distance from the big blockbusters that will be drawing the crowds and the R-rated comedy offers a solid counter-programming option to Blue Beetle.

Where to Watch Strays Online?

As of now, the only way to watch Strays is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Aug. 18. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube and Apple or become available to stream on Peacock. Read on for more information.

Will Strays Be In Theaters or On Streaming?

While Universal is one of the few studios left to send some of their films to their streaming service day-and-date with theaters, or even just sending their films exclusively to streaming, Strays will be receiving an exclusive theatrical release.

Once the film's theatrical window ends, it will be available to stream on Peacock, which Universal has done for other key titles such as Cocaine Bear and M3GAN.

When Will Strays Be on Streaming?

Given that Strays falls under the Universal umbrella, it's anticipated that the film could hit the Peacock streaming platform as early as 45 days following its theatrical debut. Viewers would then have the option to either rent or buy it. This aligns with Universal's fresh approach to releasing films, a strategy they initiated with their 2022 movies lineup.

When Will Strays Be On Peacock?

While a Peacock release date for Strays has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent film distributed by Universal Pictures. Cocaine Bear was released in theaters on Feb. 24 before joining the streaming platform on April 14 — a little over 45 days after its debut. If Strays follows the same trajectory, it should come to Peacock by early October 2023.

However, other movies like Nope have taken a little longer to reach the streamer (more than 100 days, to be exact) so it’s best to take this estimate with a grain of salt.

Will Strays Be On MAX?

No, Strays will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.

Will Strays Be Available Be on Netflix?

No, Strays will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon. In the meantime, you’ll just have to head out to a movie theater or wait for it to become available to stream on Peacock.

Will Strays Be available to Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, there is no digital release date for Strays — yet. Asteroid City, another recent Universal Pictures film, came to digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video about three weeks after its theatrical release. If Strays follows the same pattern, you might be able to rent or purchase it by Sept. 8 at the earliest.

But if it sticks to the 45-day standard that most movies follow, it might not be available on digital until early October 2023.

Is Strays Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new animation movie Strays on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free service.seg

When Will Strays Be on DVD and Blu-ray?

A home video physical release of Strays will also likely be arriving in early Fall 2023, coming complete with all sorts of behind-the-scenes treasures that fans will want to sink their teeth into. The film will likely become available to buy on VOD a week or two before a and home video release.sg

How to Watch Strays Online For Free?

There are a few ways to watch Strays online in the U.S. You can use a service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a app available on your TV or device if you have cable.

Strays Voice Cast

Despite Strays voice cast mostly all playing dogs, the movie was able to assemble a star-studded ensemble that is headed up by the likes of Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx in the lead roles. Ferrell voices the naive and lovable dog Reggie and is joined by Foxx, who portrays the streetwise stray named Bug. Also filling out the cast, Randall Park lends his voice to a therapy dog Great Dane named Hunter, and Isla Fisher plays Australian Shepherd Maggie. Will Forte plays the human character Doug while Rob Riggle, Sofía Vergara, Josh Gad, and Harvey Guillén play as-yet-unspecified roles.

What is Strays About?

When you read the official synopsis for Strays, there is something you’ll take away real quick — this is no Lassie:

