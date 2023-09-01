Where To Watch 'The Equalizer 3' (2023) Online Streaming

‘The Equalizer 3’ is finally in theatres! Find out the best streaming options to watch The Equalizer 3 Movie Online Free.

The Equalizer 3 will be in theaters beginning September 1.

A newly-released clip from The Equalizer 3 shows Denzel Washington's Robert McCall fiercely confronting an Italian mobster. Over the last decade, director Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington have been on a journey together. After collaborating on Training Day back in 2001, they re-teamed in 2014 for The Equalizer – turning the thriller TV series of the same name into a lean, mean vigilante revenge flick, with Washington unleashing hell as Robert McCall, taking down a bunch of criminals who quickly realised they should never have crossed his path. In 2018, they followed it up with The Equalizer 2 – and now they’re back for a third and final chapter, The Equalizer 3, with Robert trying to eke out a peaceful existence in Southern Italy. Safe to say, it doesn’t entirely go to plan when the Mafia gets involved.

Oscar winner Washington, 68, had never taken on a sequel for any of his films before starring in “The Equalizer,” loosely based on the original 1980s CBS TV series of the same name.

As the former intelligence agent who helps people in need of his deadly skills, McCall was pulled from his humble hardware superstore job into a bloody fight against the Russian Mafia in the 2014 film, and returned as an avenging Lyft driver in 2018’s “The Equalizer 2.”

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall finds solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Now living in Southern Italy, he soon discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall becomes their protector by taking on the mafia.

If you've been following Robert McCall over the past three movies, you'll know that when he turns up, one thing is guaranteed: a real ass kicking.

Two-time Academy Award-Winner Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua have had a fruitful collaboration over 20-plus years. Fuqua, a director of music videos for such artists as Prince in the 1990s, directed Washington in his first best actor Academy Award-winning role in “Training Day” (2001). They belatedly re-teamed for “The Equalizer” (2014), a film inspired by the 1985 CBS TV series, “The Magnificent Seven” (2016), “The Equalizer 2” (2018) and now “The Equalizer 3.”

The Equalizer 3 is a visceral banquet, pitting Washington’s guardian angel against waves of nasty b*stards whose horrid demises are well-earned – if only it kept things that simple. Instead, yawn-worthy, bordering-on-troubling context for its baddies stops the threequel from reaching the rewatchable heights of its predecessors.

Where can you watch The Equalizer 3? Is it on Netflix? What about Peacock?

Where to Watch and Stream ‘The Equalizer 3’ Online?

As a Universal Pictures movie, it is practically guaranteed that The Equalizer 3 will be made available to stream first on Peacock, as other Universal and Focus Features movies do. Again, when that will be is still to be determined.

The only way to watch The Equalizer 3 is in theaters. While the exact release date on streaming platforms remains a mystery, the film’s association with Universal Pictures suggests it will be available to stream on Peacock, their streaming service. Audiences can likely expect its arrival a few months after its theatrical release. You can expect it to be available online around October. For now, catching it on the silver screen is the best opportunity to experience this nightmarish journey.

When Is the Release Date for The Equalizer 3?

The Equalizer 3 comes out in the US and Canada on September 1, 2023. International audiences should check with their local cinemas for release dates as these vary worldwide. For example, the movie lands a day earlier in Australia, on September 10.

After many script rewrites and production changes, the film's release date was moved from January 27, 2023, to September 1, 2023. As of now, The Equalizer 3 will only be available to watch in theaters, as no streaming date has been announced yet. The film has been given an R-rating and has a runtime of 109 minutes.

Where To Watch The Equalizer 3 Online:

As of now, the only way to watch The Equalizer 3 is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, September 1. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Peacock, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch The Equalizer 3

Following its release in theaters, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video. Expect the movie to hit the streamer 45 days after its theatrical run, which should be sometime in April. it's most likely that Prime Video will be the main platform that will stream Creed III.

At the moment, you can watch The Equalizer 3 at your local theater. But like most movies these days, it should hit a streaming website in the near future.

Is The Equalizer 3 streaming on Netflix?

We’re sorry to report The Equalizer 3 is not going to be streaming on Netflix. The movie is set for an exclusive theatrical release on Friday, Sep 1, 2023. That means the only way to see it is to head to your local cinema.

As the project is a Universal Studios production, that also means it won’t stream on Netflix following its theater run. That’s because Universal is owned by NBC, which has its own streaming service. Eventually, around 45 days after it being on the big screens, the sequel should begin streaming on Peacock. That puts us at around mid-July. However, with the expected popularity of the movie, the studio may choose to keep it in cinemas longer.

Will The Equalizer 3 Be On HBO Max?

No, The Equalizer 3 will not be on Max since it’s not a Warner Bros. movie. The platform — previously known as HBO Max — also no longer does direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, they’ve implemented a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the Max release.

Currently, the only Fast and Furious film on HBO Max is the newest one: F9 (2021). When HBO Max soon rebrands to Max, it's likely the film will be dropped altogether since the focus will mainly be on Warner Bros. Discovery content. Fortunately, F9 has already found a new home on Peacock as of May 12. The Equalizer 3 will likely be streaming first on Peacock after its time in theaters as well. Universal currently has a deal with the streaming platform to bring their movies to Peacock following their time in theaters.

Is The Equalizer 3 on Prime Video?

No, The Equalizer 3 isn’t on Prime Video for streaming or rental just yet. We’ll keep you posted when we know more about the streaming home for the latest movie in the high-speed franchise.

Is The Equalizer 3 Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new movie The Equalizer 3 on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Will The Equalizer 3 Be Streaming On Peacock?

The Equalizer 3 seemingly falls into Universal’s exclusive streaming deal with Peacock, which stipulates that Universal’s new movies will begin streaming on Peacock within four months of their theatrical release dates (via NBCUniversal).

While a Peacock release date for The Equalizer 3 has not yet been announced, we can make an estimate based on another recent film distributed by Universal Pictures. Cocaine Bear was released in theaters on Feb. 24 before joining the streaming platform on April 14 — a little over 45 days after its debut. If The Equalizer 3 follows the same trajectory, it should come to Peacock by early July 2023.

The Equalizer 3 Movie Cast:

The Equalizer 3 was written by Richard Lindheim and directed by Antoine Fuqua. It stars the following actors:

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall

Dakota Fanning as Emma Collins

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Gio Bonucci

David Denman as Frank Conroy

Sonia Ben Ammar as Chiara Bonucci

Remo Girone as Enzo Arisio

Gaia Scodellaro as Aminah

Andrea Scarduzio as Vincent Quaranta

Andrea Dodero as Marco Quaranta

Salvatore Ruocco as Vincent's right hand man, Salvatore

What Is The Equalizer 3 About?

Denzel Washington’s art is death, but The Equalizer 3 isn’t quite his masterpiece, bidding adieu to his not-so-reluctant vigilante with wanton, awesome savagery and a weak-sauce story. Scripted by series regular Robert Wenk, “The Equalizer 3” is not only about a sawed-off hand in an ice bucket. It’s about the indignities of old age.

In the aftermath of the carnage, McCall calls a young woman in the C.I.A. (Fanning), hunting drugs funding terrorism, and tells her where she can find the bodies and drugs. Seriously wounded, McCall is then rescued by a young carabinieri named Bonucci (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who brings the wounded man to his village’s wise, skilled doctor Enzo (the venerable Remo Girone), who is used to treating gunshot wounds. Soon, “Roberto,” who speaks some Italian, is walking up the town’s vertiginous stairs to the tune of church bells using Enzo’s father’s cane. Yes, he’s another Jason Bourne. The Sicilian fishing village is perched half in the sea and half in a cliff. A church at the very top of the village is 1,000 years old. Burnished by time and tradition, the village is a work of art. The black-clad stranger in its midst is noticed. But his extreme courtesy, bursts of Italian, amusing fussiness and frailty at a coffee shop endear him to new friends. McCall notices that a gang of young motorcyclists shake down local shop owners, sometimes violently. He tries to regain his strength before intervening.

