In India, there are several companies that offer top-quality door hardware, each with their own unique features and advantages. Plus Point sticks out as one of the leading competitors among these businesses. With its dedication to environmentally friendly practices, creative designs, patented products, outstanding warranties, and industry recognition, Plus Point has made a name for itself as a pioneer in the Indian market for door hardware, cabinet hardware, etc.

What sets Plus Point apart from its competitors is its dedication to environmentally friendly practices. The company has taken several initiatives to ensure sustainable operations within its hardware manufacturing processes. This includes the ongoing installation of a solar plant to generate clean and sustainable energy for its operations. Additionally, an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) has been established to effectively treat and manage waste generated during the manufacturing process. Furthermore, Plus Point has implemented dust collection systems to minimize dust pollution, creating a healthier working environment. These measures reflect the company's commitment to environmentally friendly practices and reducing its carbon footprint.

Plus Point's designs have become synonymous with excellence and innovation. Their designs have become adjectives to describe normal products, and they serve as inspiration for other companies that try to replicate them. With over 25 patented products and designs, Plus Point showcases its commitment to creativity and originality. This level of innovation sets them apart from other companies in the market.

Plus Point is a prominent leader in the door hardware and accessories industry in Aligarh, India. Since its establishment in 1942 by Late Shri H. L. Agarwal, the company has delivered top-quality products with a focus on quality, innovation, and business ethics. Over eight decades, Plus Point has gained a reputation as a trustworthy brand, providing its customers a broad range of products manufactured from Solid Brass, Zinc, Aluminum, and Steel.

Under the guidance of the company's Managing Director, Mr. Rajiv Agarwal, Plus Point has witnessed remarkable growth. Mr. Agarwal is known for his visionary thinking and his ability to anticipate societal trends, instilling a culture of innovation, quality, and strong customer relationships within the organization.

Plus Point has an extensive network of over 10,000 dealers across India, making its products easily accessible to customers throughout the country. The company's manufacturing base in Aligarh, one of India's most prominent hubs, houses state-of-the-art machines, skilled manpower, and an extensive infrastructure system that ensures exceptional craftsmanship and features in its entire product line.

The company's commitment to maintaining robust quality management systems is evident in its ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications, demonstrating its dedication to delivering excellence. Plus Point offers customers a comprehensive one-stop hardware solution to cater to all their door hardware and accessory needs, encapsulated in their words: “Your One Stop Hardware Solution.”

In conclusion, Plus Point's commitment to quality, innovation, and strong customer relationships has earned them an impressive reputation in the door hardware and accessories industry. With Mr. Rajiv Agarwal's visionary leadership, coupled with the company's extensive network and robust manufacturing base, Plus Point continues to remain a trusted brand name in India.

In terms of warranty, Plus Point offers a technical warranty of 7 years on certain products. This warranty showcases the company's confidence in the durability and reliability of its all hardware products. It provides customers with peace of mind knowing that they are investing in a product that will stand the test of time.

The industry recognition received by Plus Point further solidifies its position as one of the top door hardware companies in India. The company has been honoured with the Brand Leadership Award in the Best Door Hardware category for 2018-19 by ABP News, acknowledging their unwavering pursuit of excellence in the industry. This award serves as a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality products and its dedication to customer satisfaction.

Lastly, Plus Point has also introduced Brass handles crafted using their proprietary designing techniques. These handles combine affordability with a grander look and a great touch and feel. This ensures that customers have a wide range of options to choose from, catering to their preferences and budget. Keeping it Simple & Stylish, Plus Point offers the perfect look without premium price tags! Explore budget door hardware in their ongoing social media campaign, started on the 19th of October 2023, “Modern & Minimal #theminimalera” comprising 6 Brass handles in four different finishes!

In conclusion, Plus Point is one of the top door hardware companies in India due to its commitment to sustainable operations, innovative designs, patented products, excellent warranty, and industry recognition. By implementing environmentally friendly practices, offering unique and creative designs, and providing a 7-year technical warranty, Plus Point ensures customer satisfaction and sets itself apart from competitors. The company's prestigious industry awards and its introduction of affordable yet aesthetically pleasing products further solidify its position as a leader in the Indian door lock hardware industry.

