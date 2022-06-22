WHISTLING WOODS' FASHION STUDENTS SHOWCASE CREATIVITY AT AIYANNA 2022

Innovative concepts, dark hues, tactile technology, ingenious patterns, edgy silhouettes, and unique drapes were at the core of Aiyanna 2022 – the annual fashion graduation show showcased by students of Whistling Woods International (WWI) School of Fashion & Costume Design.

The show was a culmination of the students’ hard work across semesters and a fine display of the constant mentorship, guidance, and education imparted by the faculty. ‘Prometheans’, the theme for this year’s show, was based on the Greek God Prometheus. For their collections, the final-year students were encouraged to incorporate Prometheus’ drive for innovation, his rebellious creativity, and his masterful craftsmanship. The result being, the students presented themselves as forethinkers and innovators, who drew inspiration from ideas, memories, dreams, the rasas and art forms, nature, gaming, social issues, and much more for their design process.

Multiple eye-catching collections were presented on the runway to a star-studded audience comprising top names from the fashion industry. Guests for the evening included veteran fashion journalist, author and consultant, Meher Castelino; fashion designer, Hemant Trivedi; costume designer, Veera Kapur Ee, and fashion blogger and digital creator Sherry Shroff.

Jewellyn Alvares, Head of Department at WWI School of Fashion & Costume Design said, “The 2022 student collection was a mix of very mature, balanced sensibilities, and designs that pushed the envelope. The journey has been an amazing one; and nothing can stand in the way of hard work, sheer grit, and a love for fashion and everything creative.”

The other form of fashion expression on display was fashion films and editorials. Students built on themes including memoirs, mythology, horror, tarot, surrealism, caricature, science fiction, and evolution to explore the art of filmmaking and fashion styling. The students’ collections at Aiyanna 2022 were judged by a panel of esteemed industry experts including Feroza Dalal, Hemant Trivedi, Nelson Jaffery and Shivank Kapoor.

Congratulating the graduating batch, Meghna Ghai Puri, President, WWI added, “Students are closing one chapter of their fashion education and opening countless others in creativity and entrepreneurship. In 9 years, this school has gone from strength to strength, one where young people can grow and mature into blossoming adults. Despite the learning being online for students, it did not stop them from bringing their full potential to the show.”

Launched with the vision to promote collaborative learning, the institute has always ensured the ideology reflects in every event organised including Aiyanna 2022. Special performances by the faculty and students of the WWI School of Filmmaking, Dept. of Sound Recording & Design and School of Music, respectively, ensured Aiyanna 2022 was a grand affair.

Since its first edition, Aiyanna has celebrated the creativity and artistic expression of each fashion design batch at WWI. The fashion design curriculum aims at encouraging each of the students to develop their personal brand of imagination and creativity, helping them to acquire the knowledge, skills and experience needed to realise personal ambitions and to find their unique voice as fashion & costume designers.

Aspirants can visit Whistling Woods International to apply for the BDes in Fashion Design (4 Years) and MA in Costume Design (2 Years) programmes offered by the institute. For More Details Please mail at admissions@whistlingwoods.net

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.