White Shark Raises $16 Million to Develop and Deploy the World's Fastest Self-Evolving Blockchain

New Delhi (India), May 29: White Shark, the first Made in India Layer 1 public blockchain, has announced the successful completion of a $16 million funding round. The investment will be used to further develop and deploy their groundbreaking blockchain technology, which aims to revolutionize the industry with its speed, intelligence, and versatility.

With a vision to make blockchain accessible, secure, and cost-effective for the masses, businesses, and government entities, White Shark's innovative platform incorporates advanced features such as smart blocks, smarter AI, and side chains. These capabilities enable seamless integration across various sectors, including governments, corporates, and MSMEs.

White Shark's AI-based self-evolving blockchain has garnered significant attention in the industry for its unprecedented speed and adaptability. The company's cutting-edge technology enables rapid iterations and improvements, making it the fastest self-evolving blockchain in the world.

The founding team behind White Shark consists of visionary industrialists who have achieved tremendous success in building multi-million dollar businesses. Shantanu Dixit, Avani Shantanu Dixit, Rizwan Shaikh, Kaustubh Dixit, Aneesh Rajani, bring a wealth of experience to the company, with a combined expertise in business strategy, technology, and cybersecurity.

Rizwan, the Chief Technology Officer of White Shark, is renowned as one of Asia's top cyber security experts and one of India's best ethical hackers. His deep knowledge and expertise in the field have been instrumental in the development of White Shark's robust security measures.

White Shark's journey began in 2017 when the team embarked on extensive research and development to create a revolutionary blockchain solution. Since then, the company has made significant strides in its quest to make blockchain technology more accessible and user-friendly.

Looking ahead, White Shark aims to deploy NO CODE DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM, further expanding the reach and adoption of blockchain technology. By simplifying the development process, White Shark is committed to driving mass adoption and empowering individuals and businesses worldwide.

White Shark is the first Made in India Layer 1 public blockchain, offering the world's fastest AI based self-evolving blockchain technology. With a focus on accessibility, security and cost-effectiveness, White Shark aims to revolutionize blockchain adoption for governments, corporates, and MSMEs. The company's visionary founders and top-tier Tech experts are committed to driving innovation in the blockchain industry. White Shark has now started their social media handles to communicate with people.

Website: https://whiteshark.ai/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whiteshark.ai/

