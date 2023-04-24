Who are oncologist and different types of oncologists? [Cancer Specialist]

An oncologist is a medical professional who specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cancer. Oncologists have extensive knowledge of cancerous tumors, their growth and development, and the most effective treatments to combat them. They play a critical role in the care of cancer patients, collaborating with other healthcare providers to develop personalized treatment plans.

Need Consultation or Screening?

Dr Anita Malik- Cancer specialist / Oncologist (MD, Radiation Oncology)

Website-https://www.dranitamalik.com/India

Contact No-+91-9310491198

Check out patient’s feedback Google link-https://g.co/kgs/LFV4qc

There are different types of oncologists, including:

1. Medical oncologists: They specialize in treating cancer using systemic therapies such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.

2. Radiation oncologists: They use radiation therapy to target and kill cancer cells.

3. Surgical oncologists: They perform surgical procedures to remove tumours and cancerous tissues.

4. Gynaecologic oncologists: They focus on diagnosing and treating cancers of the female reproductive system, such as ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancer.

5. Paediatric oncologists: They specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers in children and adolescents.

6. Hematologic oncologists: They treat blood cancers and disorders, such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

These specialists work together as a team to provide comprehensive care for cancer patients and help them navigate the complex process of cancer treatment and recovery and better quality of life.

Why should we consult Oncologist?

a. Accurate diagnosis: Oncologists are experts in identifying the type and stage of cancer, as well as determining its location and extent. They use various diagnostic tools and tests, such as imaging studies, biopsies, and laboratory tests, to ensure an accurate diagnosis.

b. Personalized treatment plan: Oncologists develop a tailored treatment plan based on the type, stage, and location of the cancer, as well as the patient's overall health and preferences. They consider various treatment options, such as surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormone therapy, to determine the most effective approach.

c. Coordination of care: Cancer treatment often involves multiple healthcare providers and specialists. Oncologists play a central role in coordinating care, working closely with surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, and other medical professionals to ensure the best possible outcome for the patient.

d. Monitoring response to treatment: Oncologists closely monitor the patient's response to treatment and make adjustments as necessary. They evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment, manage side effects, and recommend changes if needed.

In summary, consulting an oncologist is essential for accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and comprehensive care during and after the cancer journey. Oncologists have the expertise and experience necessary to guide patients through this challenging time and work towards the best possible outcome.

To know more visit -https://www.dranitamalik.com/India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.