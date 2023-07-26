Who is the best Lung Cancer doctor in Delhi NCR India? [Oncologist Specialist]

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths. It is typically categorized into two main types: non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), with NSCLC being the most common type.

Looking for consultation regarding Lung cancer symptoms, contact Dr Anita Malik

Dr Anita Malik- Cancer Specialist / Oncologist (MD, Radiation Oncology)

Book an Appointment Today

Visit Now Website: https://www.dranitamalik.com/

Check out patient’s feedback Google link- CLICK HERE

Contact No: +91-9310491198

WhatsApp Now for quick response directly from Dr Anita Malik: MESSAGE NOW

Experience: More than 17 yrs. in the field of Oncology

Speciality: Oncology (MD Radiation Oncology)

Position: Senior Consultant (Oncologist)

Education: MBBS │ MD | NUH Singapore (Clinical Trained)

She takes interest in research and has published papers in reputed National and International journals. She has been trained and gained experience at prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, Medanta Gurugram and National University health system Singapore (NUH) for Modern radiotherapy techniques like IMRT and IGRT.

She was involved in Linnac Accelerator installation and setting up a new Oncology and radiotherapy facility at Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka New Dehli Delhi, India.

Professional Associations

She is a member of numerous prestigious professional associations that include: European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), Association for Radiation Oncologist of India (AROI) and Medical Council of India (MCI).

Radiotherapy Techniques

She is well versed with modern Radiotherapy Techniques such as IMRT, IGRT, VMAT, and Stereotactic SBRT/SRS/SRT and uses them with high precision.

Here are some commonly asked questions about Lung Cancer:

Q: What are the early signs and symptoms of lung cancer?

A: The early signs and symptoms of lung cancer can vary, but common ones include a persistent cough, coughing up blood, chest pain, shortness of breath, hoarseness, loss of appetite , unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and recurring respiratory infections. In the advanced stage there can be bone pain and headache. Note: These symptoms can also be caused by other medical conditions.

Q: What are the risk factors for developing lung cancer?

A: The primary risk factor for lung cancer is smoking, including both active smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. Other risk factors include exposure to radon gas, occupational exposure to certain chemicals (such as asbestos and diesel exhaust), a family history of lung cancer, previous radiation therapy to the chest, and certain genetic mutations.

Q: Can non-smokers get lung cancer?

A: Yes, although smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, non-smokers can also develop the disease. Non-smokers can be exposed to secondhand smoke, environmental pollutants (such as radon), occupational hazards, or have genetic predispositions that increase their risk of developing lung cancer.

Q: How is lung cancer diagnosed?

A: Lung cancer diagnosis typically involves a combination of imaging tests (such as chest X-rays, CT scans, or PET scans), sputum cytology to examine the cells in coughed-up mucus, biopsy with IHC to collect a tissue sample for laboratory analysis, and sometimes additional tests like bronchoscopy or mediastinoscopy to visualize and obtain samples from the lungs and nearby lymph nodes.

Q: What are the different stages of lung cancer?

A: Lung cancer is typically staged based on the size and location of the tumor, its spread to nearby lymph nodes, and its metastasis to distant organs. The stages range from stage 0 (carcinoma in situ, where the cancer is confined to the innermost layer of cells in the lung) to stage IV (advanced cancer that has spread to other organs).

Q: What are the treatment options for lung cancer?

A: Treatment depends on the type and stage of the cancer, as well as the individual's overall health. Common treatment approaches include surgery (removal of the tumor or affected lung tissue), radiation therapy (high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells), chemotherapy (use of drugs to kill cancer cells), targeted therapy (drugs that target specific genetic mutations in cancer cells), and immunotherapy (drugs that help the immune system fight cancer cells). Treatment plans are personalized for each individual.

Q: What is the prognosis for lung cancer?

A: The prognosis for lung cancer varies depending on several factors, including the type and stage of the cancer, the individual's overall health, and their response to treatment. Early detection and treatment generally offer a better prognosis. It's important to discuss prognosis with a healthcare professional who can provide personalized information based on the specific circumstances.

Q: Can lung cancer be prevented?

A: Risk of developing lung cancer can be reduced as it is not possible to prevent all cases of lung cancer. The most important preventive measure is to avoid smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. Other preventive measures include minimizing exposure to environmental pollutants (such as radon), adopting a healthy lifestyle, and discussing screening options with a healthcare professional for individuals at high risk, such as current or former smokers.

In India, cancer treatment funding can be obtained through various sources, including:

Government Schemes, health insurance, NGOs, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Crowdfunding.

In summary, consulting an oncologist is essential for accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment, and comprehensive care during and after the cancer journey. Oncologists have the expertise and experience necessary to guide patients through this challenging time and work towards the best possible outcome.

Consult us for further queries: CLICK HERE

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.