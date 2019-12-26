Who wins the battle of the best mid-range smartphone?

brand-stories

HONOR India’s Honor 20 smartphone is claimed to provide a flagship experience on a mid-range budget. While its users can’t stop raving about the amazing array of features at this price, Honor 20 competes with the OnePlus 7 that comes priced at a similar budget. It’s time to find out which smartphone takes the lead!

Camera

The camera plays an important role when you decide to buy a smartphone. The Honor 20 is equipped with quad camera setup and Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel primary lens, a super wide-angle lens of 8-megapixel, a macro lens of 2-megapixel and depth sensing capability with 2-megapixel lens. The AI-enabled camera in the device is capable of capturing stunning portraits, low light photos and slow motion video at 720p 960fps. The smartphone also supports an ultra-small punch-hole 32-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus 7 comes with a dual-camera setup combined with a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor aperture. In addition, it also boasts a 16-megapixel lens on the front. Among the two, Honor 20 appears to lead in the camera department, as it gives you a better imaging experience with its wide-angle lens and macro lens, which is generally associated with professional cameras.

Design and display

Both the phones come with a gradient finish on the back panel. While Honor 20 boasts a new finish that enhances its appeal, OnePlus 7 dons a similar skin seen in OnePlus 6T. The Honor 20 also comes equipped with a punch-hole design, which is not seen in most smartphones. In addition, it is slimmer compared to the OnePlus 7 with 7.9 mm thickness and weighs only 174 grams; the OnePlus 7 is 8.2 mm thick and weighs 182 grams.

Coming to the display, the Honor 20 sports a 15.9cm (6.26-inch) HONOR Full-View FHD+ Display of 2340x1080p resolution, which is a notch-less narrow bezel design. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 comes with a 16.3-cm (6.41-inch) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

We again have a winner here: the Honor 20 with its premium design and immersive display.

Hardware and software

The HONOR 20 comes equipped with the GPU Turbo 3.0 technology, in sync with the world’s first 7nm mobile chipset Kirin 980 HiAI, 128GB internal storage, 6GB of RAM and 3,750mAh battery with HONOR Super Charge technology. The OnePlus 7 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone is loaded with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

On the software front, both the smartphones run on Android v9.0. The Honor 20 runs on Magic UI 2.0, while the OnePlus 7 runs on OxygenOS. The Magic UI 2.0 offers a highly customised experience. HONOR has also started to roll out the beta version of its latest Magic UI – Magic UI 3.0 on the HONOR 20 smartphone. The UI comes with a wide range of new features and brings an even more seamless experience for users in a highly integrated way

It also gives you lag-free gaming experience even while you play the high-graphic intensive games like PUBG, ASPHALT 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile, Modern Combat 5, etc.

In the case of OxygenOS, their focus is mainly to provide a clean and fast Android experience, yet users may find both pros and cons. We feel that both the custom Operating Systems and equally competent, yet Honor 20 leads with its powerful performance.

Battery

Another integral feature - the battery - is also a deciding factor when you zero in on a smartphone. The Honor 20 is equipped with a 3750mAh battery with 22W fast charging support, while the OnePlus 7 is equipped with a 3700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. And that’s not all - the Honor 20 can charge your 50% of your battery in just 30 minutes!

Anything else?

Stepping aside from the usual trend, a lightning-fast fingerprint sensor is integrated into the side placement power button of the Honor 20 for instant unlocking with a single tap.

Verdict

We have a clear winner - the Honor 20! The smartphone, offered in two dynamic colours – Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue, boasts a ton of top-notch features that are unimaginable at this price. Guess what? The HONOR 20 is available at INR 22,999 only, with a lucrative discount of INR 13,000 during Amazon’s Fab Phone Fest Year End Sale and for INR 24,999 at Flipkart’s Year End Sale. That’s a reason to celebrate!