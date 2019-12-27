Who wins the battle of the best mid-range smartphone?

brand-stories

HONOR India’s Honor 20 smartphone is claimed to provide a flagship experience on a mid-range budget. While its users can’t stop raving about the amazing array of features at this price, Honor 20 competes with the Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7 that come priced at a similar budget. It’s time to find out which smartphone takes the lead!

Camera

The camera plays an important role when you decide to buy a smartphone. The Honor 20 is equipped with quad camera setup and Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel primary lens, a super wide-angle lens of 8-megapixel, a Macro lens of 2-megapixel and depth sensing capability with 2-megapixel lens. The AI-enabled camera in the device is capable of capturing stunning portraits, low light photos and slow motion video at 720p 960fps. The smartphone also supports an ultra-small punch-hole 32-megapixel front camera.

The primary camera of the Redmi K20 Pro uses AI Triple Rear Camera, with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, while the third camera is an 8-megapixel unit. At the front, this phone has a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The OnePlus 7 comes with a dual-camera setup combined with a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor aperture. In addition, it also boasts a 16-megapixel lens on the front.

While the competition is close, Honor 20 appears to lead in the camera department, as it gives you more cameras, a better imaging experience, AI capabilities and low-light photography.

The Honor 20 comes equipped with a punch-hole design, which is not seen in most smartphones

Design and display

All the phones come with a gradient finish on the back panel. While Honor 20 boasts a new finish that enhances its appeal, OnePlus 7 dons a similar skin seen in OnePlus 6T. Xiaomi has also opted for a gradient finish on the back of the Redmi K20 Pro - the finish is darker in the centre and transitions into a catchy colour at the sides.

The Honor 20 also comes equipped with a punch-hole design, which is not seen in most smartphones. In addition, it is slimmer compared to the OnePlus 7 and the Redmi K20 Pro with 7.9 mm thickness and weighs only 174 grams; the OnePlus 7 is 8.2 mm thick and weighs 182 grams, while Redmi K20 Pro weighs 191 grams and is 8.8 mm thick.

Coming to the display, the Honor 20 sports a 15.9cm (6.26-inch) HONOR Full-View FHD+ Display of 2340x1080p resolution which is a notch-less narrow bezel design. On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 comes with a 16.3-cm (6.41-inch) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, while the Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels.

All the phones are great, but Honor 20 again takes the lead with its premium design and immersive display! Also, a lot of people will prefer HONOR 20 over the other two as it is handy and fits to most of the pocket sizes.

Hardware and software

The Honor 20 comes equipped with the GPU Turbo 3.0 technology, in sync with the world’s first 7nm mobile chipset Kirin 980 HiAI, 128GB internal storage, 6GB of RAM and 3,750mAh battery with HONOR Super Charge technology. The OnePlus 7 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. The phone is loaded with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with 128GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM (there’s also 8GB of RAM, 256GB variant available).

On the software front, all the three smartphones run on Android v9.0. The Honor 20 runs on Magic UI 2.0 (soon to get Magic UI 3.0), the OnePlus 7 runs on OxygenOS, while the Redmi K20 Pro runs on MIUI 10. The Magic UI 2.0 offers highly customised experience, comes with a wide range of new features and brings an even more seamless experience for users in a highly-integrated way. It also gives you lag-free gaming experience even while you play the high graphic intensive games like PUBG, ASPHALT 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile, Modern Combat 5, etc.

In the case of OxygenOS, the focus is mainly to provide a clean and fast Android experience. Much emphasis is laid on speed - slick animation and fast-loading apps. While the competition is close, Honor 20 leads yet again with its powerful performance.

The MIUI 10 supports themes which lets you customise the look of the UI. It also gets a system-wide dark mode to save power and is easier on the eyes when using the phone at night.

Battery

Another integral feature - the battery - is also a deciding factor when you zero in on a smartphone. The Honor 20 is equipped with a 3750mAh battery with 20W fast charging support, while the OnePlus 7 is equipped with a 3700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Redmi K20 Pro packs in a 4,000mAh battery and supports up to 27W fast charging.

Anything else?

Stepping aside from the usual trend, a lightning-fast fingerprint sensor is integrated into the side placement power button of the Honor 20 for instant unlocking with a single tap.

The competition was close, but…

…we have a winner - the Honor 20! Among the three, Honor 20 with its compact build, stunning design, AI-enabled quad-core camera, GPU Turbo 3.0 technology, is most likely to win your heart! The smartphone, offered in two dynamic colours – Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue, boasts a ton of top-notch features available at unimaginable price on Amazon and Flipkart.