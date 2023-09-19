Why 360DigiTMG Is the Ultimate Choice for Data Science Training in Bangalore

We can never overstate the value of data science in today's corporate world. Data science can help enhance business efficiency, decision-making, product development as well and customer service, thus allowing businesses to operate smoothly. The ability to derive insightful conclusions from sizable datasets is vital today as data drives modern businesses and sectors. In response to this rising demand, 360DigiTMG is pleased to announce the launch of its Data Science Course in Bangalore. The data-driven world of today and tomorrow requires the knowledge and skills that this course provides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A prestigious educational institution, 360DigiTMG has its international headquarters in the U.S., while its Indian base is in Hyderabad. The institute, which was founded in 2013, is dedicated to bridging the gap between academic expectations and those of industry. To provide people with the skills necessary for success in the digital age, 360DigiTMG provides a wide selection of courses, including Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and more.

Data Science Trends in Bangalore

Bangalore is often referred to as Asia's Silicon Valley and the IT capital of India, with 4.1 million people working in the city’s IT sector. Data Science jobs in this thriving digital cluster have emerged as among the highest-paying opportunities, with even recent graduates earning salaries of between 600,000 and 700,000 INR per year. Comprehensive data science courses in Bangalore are a necessity for anyone looking to start or enhance their careers in this dynamic profession as the demand for data science abilities continues to soar, making it one of the most competitive fields in the IT sector.

Why Choose 360DigiTMG for a Data Science Course in Bangalore

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bangalore now has access to a thorough data science training program from 360DigiTMG that exposes students to different phases of the data science lifecycle. This course covers important subjects like data exploration, data visualization, descriptive analytics, and predictive analytics methods using both the Python and R computer languages.

Since 360DigiTMG is Bangalore's top data science institute, this is great training for novices. Introductions to mathematical and statistical concepts are given at the start of the course. The most widely used programming languages in the world, Python and R, are taught to students.

The Data Science Course from 360DigiTMG also has sections specifically devoted to scripting machine learning algorithms, enabling deep learning, neural networks, and support vector machines (SVM). The curriculum goes in-depth on each level of the CRISP-DM framework for a Data Science Project, giving students practical experience through on-the-ground projects.

Collaboration with The State University of New York

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

360DigiTMG has collaborated with The State University of New York (in simple terms SUNY) for this course. As part of the collaboration SUNY will provide a certificate to the students, after they complete the course.

The State University of New York, with 64 institutions, is the largest comprehensive university system in the United States. This includes research universities, academic medical centers, liberal arts colleges, community colleges, colleges of technology and an online learning network.

SUNY serves 1.3 million students through credit-bearing courses, continuing education, and community outreach programs. With nearly 3 million alumni worldwide, SUNY aims to provide opportunities and access to diverse needs across the globe. The institution is committed to embracing new thinking and brighter ideals, reflecting the land grant mission reborn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SUNY's colleges and universities are state-supported, and graduates have been transforming lives since its establishment over 70 years ago. Millions of SUNY alumni contribute to their communities with exceptional contributions, such as medical breakthroughs, technological innovations, inspirational art, or new business creations. By leveraging their talents and resources, SUNY bolsters New York's economy and enhances the quality of life for its citizens.

Key Learning Outcomes of the Data Science Course in Bangalore:

Through its Data Science Course in Bangalore, 360DigiTMG provides its students with the skills and information they need to succeed in this fascinating and lucrative area as demand for data scientists keeps rising.

The key learning outcomes of 360DigiTMG's Data Science course in Bangalore are as follows:

Proficiency in forecasting, machine learning, statistical analysis, data mining, and regression analysis.

Proficiency with Python and R programming for algorithm coding.

The capacity to work on actual projects to put theory into practice.

Comprehensive knowledge of mathematics, business intelligence, statistics, and exploratory data analysis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After completing a course, students are required to enroll in an internship with INNODATATICS Ltd, where they complete a live project within a month. 360DigiTMG assigns mentors to each student, and if needed, they may refer them to another mentor or trainer. The program offers end-to-end training in Bangalore, including placement assistance after the internship. It also assists with resume preparation and conducts Data Science Course Interview Questions and Answers. The certificate is valid lifelong and can be repeated for free, allowing students to adapt to technological changes and software updates throughout their careers. 360DigiTMG has a long-standing partnership with reliable placement consultants.

In addition to being an educational institution, 360DigiTMG serves as a link between industry standards and academic standards. The institute offers free courses, lifetime access to learning management systems (LMS), and live webinars with a focus on equipping students with the practical abilities required for real-world scenarios, making, 360DigiTMG's Data Science Course in Bangalore an investment in a secure and bright future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more information about 360DigiTMG's Data Science Course in Bangalore and enrollment details, please visit https://360digitmg.com/india/bangalore/data-science-certification-course-training-institute

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.